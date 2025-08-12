Vesuvius fire: Lacryma Christi crops and vineyards were largely preserved

“The severe wildfires which are currently affecting Mount Vesuvius continue to represent an emergency situation, causing significant damage to woodland heritage. However, thanks to the swift intervention of firefighting teams, agricultural crops and the Lacryma Christi vineyards have been largely safeguarded: only 1% of the 260 hectares of vineyards have been affected by the fire”. This was stated by Nicola Caputo, Regional Assessor for Agriculture of Campania, following an inspection of the areas hit by the flames in the Vesuvius National Park, after the fire which broke out in recent days - and, still active - raised concerns about potential damage to its biodiversity, including prized local products such as Lacryma Christi Pdo wine and Piennolo Pdo cherry tomatoes. “The fire has affected an active front between 2 and 3 kilometers and around 500 hectares of vegetation, Caputo explains, but, thanks to the prompt response, the flames were contained and, except for isolated cases, crops and vine rows representing an invaluable asset for our region, were saved”.

A sigh of relief came from Ciro Giordano, president of Consorzio dei Vini del Vesuvio: “we feared the worst for our vineyards, which represent a unique wine-growing landscape in the world. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of volunteers and Civil Protection, we are managing to protect an agricultural and cultural heritage of absolute value”, he declared. And, also Cristina Leardi, president of Consorzio Pomodorino del Piennolo del Vesuvio Dop, also confirmed that despite the problems caused by the fire on the slopes of Vesuvius, no damage has been reported to the crops of this precious product, a symbol of the territory, and one of the oldest and most typical of Campanian agriculture.

Meanwhile, although the fire is still ongoing, thoughts are already turning to the future. “as soon as the emergency is under control - underlines Caputo - we will carry out a thorough damage assessment and, if necessary, implement support measures for farmers. We will launch all necessary initiatives to restore the affected natural heritage. The safety of local communities and the protection of the Park’s biodiversity are our top priorities”. The Campania Agriculture Department will activate a coordination task force - in collaboration with the affected municipalities, the Vesuvius National Park, the Metropolitan City, Sma Campania, and other relevant bodies - to plan and coordinate the necessary interventions. Among the included actions, there is the monitoring of burned areas to prevent new outbreaks and remove flammable material; the creation of firebreak zones and firebreak tracks to contain future fires; the mapping of hydrogeological risks, identifying dead trees and hazardous materials in case of rain; the reclaim of affected land and the implementation of anti-erosion measures, including hydraulic-forestry worker teams; the long-term forest planning to prevent fires on public and private lands; the restoration of vegetation and forest ecosystems, with support from Regional Nurseries; in the end, compensation measures for damaged farms, with attention to vineyards, olive groves, historic orchards, and local crops. To fund these measures, Campania Region has committed to sourcing regional, national, and Eu resources, ensuring maximum coordination between relevant departments and local authorities. “In this phase - assesor Caputo concludes - our absolute priority is to contain the emergency and protect citizens and territory, especially the most exposed areas such as the Terzigno pine forest, the Tirone Integral Reserve, and the territories of Trecase, Ercolano, and Ottaviano. Vesuvius is a symbol of identity, a natural, agricultural, and cultural heritage that must be protected by all means”.

