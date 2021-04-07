Vintage effect: Brunello di Montalcino orders are running, between Riserva 2015 and vintage 2016

For wine territories, great vintages, even difficult times for the economies of the world, can make a difference. Above all, if we are talking about wines that, for their nature, are not destined to be consumed immediately, but to age a few more years in the cellars of collectors and restaurateurs, before being able to express themselves at their best. A discourse that fits perfectly for Brunello di Montalcino, which arrived on the market with the excellent and celebrated Riserva 2015 and, above all, vintage 2016, sees orders running, at least judging by the state bands for the bottles ready to be sold, “pulverizing the previous records. Overall, the first quarter of 2021 closed with an increase of 37% compared to 2020 - underlines the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino - and at +23% on the average of the last 10 years. In particular, after a first two-month period of +19% compared to the same period (Covid free) of last year, the month of March was by far the best of the decade, with +92% compared to the average of 2011 to date”.

“It is not rhetorical to say that our last two vintages, among the best ever in terms of quality, are proving to be even stronger than the tragedy we are living through - said the President of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci - the numbers say that in 2020 the bottles put on the market were 12% more than the previous year, and now, after the success achieved by international critics, we are reckoning with a new vintage that, from mid-November to today, records deliveries for over 5.2 million bottles, which are equivalent to almost half of the entire new production on the market in 2021”.

According to the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, strong growth is reported in particular in the foreign outlet markets of the Docg, starting from the historical demand in the United States that is reopening its catering.

A fundamental role has been played by international critics, who have prepared the ground and created expectations for a product that, commercially speaking, represents a must have for collectors, enthusiasts and haute cuisine in the United States and the rest of the world.

Copyright © 2000/2021