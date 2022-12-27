Vivino, Giuseppe Quintarelli top the top ten favorite Italian labels among wine lovers

There are wines that, going to extremes, would not even need to be reviewed because they are capable of bringing everyone together: critics, sommeliers, fine wine collectors and, of course, consumers. Starting with the wine lovers who animate Vivino, the largest community of wine lovers in the world, where more than 50 million people share judgments and opinions on the bottles they taste, which everyone can freely access. The result is a boundless database made up of millions and millions of reviews on tens of thousands of bottles, with ratings (from 1 to 5), prices, tasting notes. And, of course, rankings.

Such as that of the best 10 Italian labels, with Giuseppe Quintarelli’s Amarone della Valpolicella 2009, an icon and reference point for the entire territory, leading the way, which also takes the second step of the podium with Secondo Marco’s Solo per un amico 2012, the Valpolicella label of Marco Speri, and the third, with Villa Rinaldi’s Corpus Amarone della Valpolicella 2008.

At position No. 4, there is then Antinori’s Solaia 2017, a Chianti Supertuscan that has become a piece of world wine history, followed at position No. 5 by another legendary wine like Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2006. From Bolgheri also comes the wine at position No. 6, namely Ornellaia 2007, the spearhead of the Frescobaldi production galaxy, followed at position No. 7 by Romano Dal Forno’s Amarone della Valpolicella Monte Lodoletta 2008, and at position No. 8 by Antinori’s Tignanello 2018, among the most reviewed Italian fine wines on Vivino, with an impressive 6,957 votes.

Closing out the top ten are Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2012 and Tenuta di Biserno’s Lodovico 2017, signed by Lodovico Antinori, at position No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

