“We must return to making wine appreciated by a wide audience, and promote moderate drinking”

A new political season is taking shape in the EU, with a Commission that will dialogue with a new Parliament, at a crucial stage in global geopolitics. Agriculture will also be at the center, with reform of the post-2027 CAP (a measure worth 31% of the EU budget, 387 billion euros for the 2021-2027 cycle). Crucial in this regard will also be the role of supply chain representatives, including for wine. And among them will be Luca Rigotti, who was re-elected today in Brussels as chairman of the Wine Working Group of Copa-Cogeca, Europe's leading agribusiness representative organization. Rigotti, chairman of the Wine Sector Committee of Confcooperative Fedagripesca, was elected to represent Alleanza delle Cooperative Agroalimentari and will be joined for the next two years by two vice presidents, Frenchman Lodovic Roux (Lca) and German Christian Schwoerer (Dbv).

“An entrepreneur in the wine sector, Luca Rigotti has been president of the Mezzacorona Group and its subsidiary Nosio S.p.a. since 2012. He was first elected president of the Copa-Cogeca Wine Group in 2021”, recalls a note from the Cooperatives. In thanking for the confidence placed in him to be reappointed as head of the Working Group, Rigotti emphasized in his inaugural speech the main critical issues facing the sector in this particular period, and how European wine cooperation, which accounts for most of the Continent’s production, “is working on the quality and marketing front. The debate at the European level is marked by the sharing of suitable measures to facilitate the sector at all stages, both in terms of market evolutions and changing tastes, modes and places of consumption. We must return to making a wide public appreciate wine”, Rigotti said, “while promoting the culture of conscious, moderate and responsible drinking. There are tough challenges related to the value of environmental sustainability, with important results already achieved by our winemakers that we need to make known to consumers, and the growth of low-alcohol and alcohol-free wines, which can be a new opportunity to be supported and encouraged with determination”.

Copyright © 2000/2025