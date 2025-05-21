“Window in the Vineyard” of Oltrepò Pavese among the most beautiful wine photos in the world

A vineyard of Oltrepò Pavese, the most important territory vocated to the production of Pinot Nero, in Italy, point of reference for sparkling wine Metodo Classico, in which the trees on the road act as framework highlighting the scene in its natural beauty, and, at the same time, anthropic: here is “Window in the Vineyard”, the photo by Alessandro Anglisani, the only Italian photographer winner of “Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year” in category “Places”, among the awards of “World Food Photography Awards” 2025, the most important award dedicated to food and wine photography, which, every year, crowns also the best wine photos.

Among the images showing to the world the splendor and splendors of wine, awarded in partnership with Errazuriz, among the most ancient and important wine companies of Chile, there is “Pinot Noir at Midnight” by American photographer Heather Daenitz, absolute winner of “Wine Photographer of the Year”, and of category “People”: in the photo, taken during the night, the blades of a tractor illuminate the light and fresh haze around workers harvesting by hand in a vineyard of winery Sanford & Benedict, in Santa Rita Hills, an American wine area located at the Western extremity of the Valley of Santa Ynez, in the wine region of the central coast of California; one of them is depicted while he empties his case with the harvest on the back of the means, in “a fall of Pinot Nero”, still protagonist. For category “Produce”, French photographer Franck Tremblay won who photographed “The Hand in the Vat”, the racking at Domaine Alain Graillot, in Crozes-Hermitage, in the French region of Northern Rhone.

On the second and third step of the podium, in category “Places”, there are the photo o “Barrel Stencils in Cockburn’s Workshop, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal”, taken by American photographer Meg Maker, followed by British Helen Rushbrook with “Lanzarote Volcanic Vineyard”. In the section dedicated to people, on the contrary, to the photo by Heather Daenitz those by Jon Wyand, from Great Britain, entitled“Peter Hall, Winemaker at Breaky Bottom, East Sussex”, and the photo by Spanish Juan Miguel Ortuño “The Last Lights in the Vineyard” follow. Coming to the last category, dedicated to production, at the second place, there is “First day of harvest in Napa Valley” by British photographer Matthew Lloyd and, to close the podium, “Old Vine” by French Claudia Albisser Hund.

That of “Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year” is not the only awarded category in partnership with wine world: also Champagne Taittinger awards the recognition for the best photos on “Food for Celebration” and “Wedding Food Photographer”, respectively won by Hoai Anh Dang with photo “Banh Hoi Cake”, a rice flour cake typical of Vietnam, with an elaborated and meticulous preparation, often consumed with spring onion oil, roast meet, grilled meat, and chitterlings (and considered to be indispensable for celebrations, weddings, funerals and ceremonies in communal houses and pagodas), and by Emma Stoner with its “Rebekah & Andrew at Middle Coombe Farm in Devon”, which depicts two spouses Rebekah, and Andrew aiming to taste canapè in wood framework of Middle Coombe Farm, in Devon.

The total categories of “World Food Photography Awards” 2025 are 25, and they were unveiled, yesterday, by famous chef, restaurant owner, Israeli food writer Yotam Ottolenghi, in a celebration which reunited stars of food and wine, and art world at Mall Galleries, in London.

Copyright © 2000/2025