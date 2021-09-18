Wine and cryptocurrencies, the Iwb by Italian Wine Crypto Bank token debuts on September 21

After a long period of training and announcements, the world’s first cryptocurrency entirely guaranteed by wine, and in particular by high quality Italian wine, is ready to arrive: the “Iwb” will be available from September 21, 2021, and will be issued by the Italian Wine Crypto Bank, the first and only wine bank in the world based on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

“Iwb is a revolutionary utility token that will be exchangeable through Latoken on the secondary market, on which it can generate interesting returns for its holders. The great novelty with respect to all other tokens is that at any time its owners can redeem them, obtaining fine Italian wine from the portfolio of the Italian Wine Crypto Bank for the same value paid for the tokens in the Ieo (Initial Exchange Offering)”, explains Davide Casalin, operations manager of Iwcb. In practice, “for the first time - explains a note - not only the investment of those who buy tokens is fully guaranteed but also allows access to other significant benefits. Iwb tokens will in future also be used to buy wines directly from producers”. Started in December 2020, the Italian Wine Crypto Bank project, with the imminent issue of the Iwb coin, enters its third phase. From next October, and for the first time in the world, holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies will be able to use them to buy Italian Wine Crypto Bank fine wines, to enjoy them immediately or as an investment. In the latter case, not only will they see the value of the wine increase, but they will also receive exclusive, highly remunerative bonuses linked to the performance of the cryptocurrency used. “The Italian Wine Crypto Bank is a winning way to expose the fine wines of our Partner Wineries to the new market of crypto users, which are now over 221 million worldwide, and could double in size in the coming months”, adds Rosario Scarpato, founder and director of Iwcb.

Among the partner wineries, explains the Italian Wine Crypto Bank, there are names of Italian wine such as Allegrini, Arnaldo Caprai, Baracchi, Barattieri, Boroli, Casa E. di Mirafiore, Castello di Perno, Castello Di Querceto, Elena Fucci, Fattoria La Magia, Incontri Organic Wine, Macchie Santa Maria, Marchesi Mazzei, Mocali, Planeta, Podere Il Carnasciale, Poggio al Tesoro, Salvatore Molettieri, San Polo Montalcino, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta di Capezzana, Tenuta L’Impostino, Tua Rita, Vini Franchetti Tenuta di Trinoro, Passopisciaro, Sancaba, San Filippo, as well as Banfi, Barone Ricasoli, Casa Raia, Cortese Giuseppe, Fontanafredda, Macondo, Negro Giuseppe, Poderi Gianni Gagliardo, Sordo Giovanni, Tenuta Cucco and Tenuta Setteponti, among others.

