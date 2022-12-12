Wine exports, Italy has set a record: 5.8 billion euros (+12.2%) in the first 9 months of 2022

Many people say that 2023 is showing signs of being even more uncertain than 2022 for the world wine market, due to the recession that is expected in various European countries, and high costs of raw materials and transportation. These facts have partially mitigated its effects, at least logistically, but it is still very concerning. In spite of all predictions, though, the "partial" report of the export year is continuing to show double-digit growth over the first 9 months of 2022 compared to 2021, and FEDERVINI has predicted Italy will reach a record 8 billion euros by the end of the year, which really does seem to be within reach. ISTAT data, recently updated in September, and analyzed by WineNews, revealed exports reached 5.8 billion euros, up +12.2%, from more or less positive data, but growing, on the main markets. In the United States, for instance, which continues to represent almost a quarter of all Italian wine exports in value, the total for the first 9 months is 1.4 billion euros, even though the percentage growth is lower than the overall average, at +9%. Germany also performed well, registering +6%, translating into exports equal to 855.3 million euros, and the United Kingdom is continuing to grow steadily, despite various complications linked to Brexit, and a less than exciting economic situation in the UK, where Italian wines were imported for a total of 582 million euros, +14.9% increase compared to the same period in 2021. One of the most important markets for Italian wineries is Canada, which is soaring at +23.3% and has reached 347 million euros, while Switzerland is growing much more moderately, totaling 302 million euros, at +3.5%. France, on the other hand, is still going strong, where Prosecco is the primary Italian wine imported. Italian exports to France yielded 208.2 million euros to Italian producers, + 30% growth. These data, in a rather dark-colored picture, have given more than just a smile to the Italian wine production system, considering the coming year.

Copyright © 2000/2022