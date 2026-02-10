Wine imports: Italy ranks first in volume and second in value in Canada. The US market collapses

Canada, partly due to the diplomatic crisis with the United States, is increasingly looking to Italian wine, with Italy, not surprisingly, being its leading partner in terms of volume and second in terms of value, both categories driven by a positive trend of +9% and +6% respectively. This is at least the case from January to September 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, according to Canadian customs data analyzed by the Interprofessional Organization of Spanish Wine (Oive). However, as reported by WineNews (based on Istat data), September saw the beginning of a slowdown in Canadian purchases of Italian wine, a decline that continued into October.

Overall, Canada reduced its total wine imports in value (-8.3%) but not in volume (+1.3%), reaching €1.26 billion and 275.2 million liters imported, a performance that led to a 9.5% drop in the average price of wine to €4.59 per liter. By product group, between January and September 2025, Canada decreased its imports of bottled wines both in value (-9.4%) and volume (-3.5%), reaching €1.2 billion and 192.6 million liters imported. This resulted in a 6.1% drop in the average price of bottled wine, to €6.27 per liter. Meanwhile, bulk wine imports into Canada increased by 23.3% in both value and volume (14.6%) between January and September 2025, reaching €55.3 million and 82.5 million liters of bulk wine, respectively. The average price increased by 7.6% to €0.67 per liter.

Tensions with the United States have given rise to a new wine geography. In the first nine months of 2025, Canada reduced imports from the US by 23.2 million liters and spending by €204.9 million. As a result, the United States slipped to sixth place among suppliers in terms of both value and volume. This decline is due to the tariff policy applied by the United States to Canada (a 25% duty starting in March 2025) and, in response to these duties, Canada has applied its own. In addition, several Canadian provinces and retailers have implemented boycotts, i.e., the removal of US wines from store shelves. The combination of tariffs and boycotts caused a sharp decline in Canadian wine imports from the United States from March 2025 onwards, to the extent that, from January to September of the same year, Canada reduced its wine imports by 23.2 million liters and spending by €204.9 million. Other suppliers, meanwhile, increased their sales in Canada during this period, particularly Italy, France, Chile, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia. France is the leading supplier, with €394.3 million (+8.5%), while in terms of volume it ranks second, with 49.9 million liters (+13%), with an average price of €7.91 per liter, above the market average. Italy, on the other hand, leads the ranking in terms of volume with 56.1 million liters (+9%), occupying second place in terms of value, with €329.1 million (+6%). Spain closed the first nine months of 2025 in positive territory, with growth of +8.9% in value and +18% in volume, becoming Canada’s third largest wine supplier in value and fifth in volume, with €99.4 million and 21.2 million liters. Australia is the third largest supplier in terms of volume, with 47.3 million liters (+4.7%), and the fourth in terms of value, with €83.8 million (+10.6%), with an average price of €1.77/liter (+5.6%), which is below the market average. Other notable supplier countries include Chile (+17% in value and +34% in volume), New Zealand (+12% in value and +28% in volume), and Argentina (+17% in value and +40% in volume).

