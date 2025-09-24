Wine & investments: entrepreneur Raoul Bontempi enters in the capital of Montina Franciacorta

If it is true, as it is, that the wine market is going through a challenging phase, it is equally true that some regions are performing better than others, and some companies are thriving, capable of attracting investments and inspiring confidence in the future. This is the case, for example, in Franciacorta, a region of excellence in Italian sparkling wine production which is increasingly recognized worldwide, and, with Montina Franciacorta, one of the most famous companies in the territory, and owned by the Bozza family, who acquired it in 1982 with brothers Gian Carlo, Vittorio, and Alberto Bozza. Today, it is headed by their children Michele and Daniele, with 82 hectares of vineyards producing 450,000 bottles and generating over 6 million euros of turnover. Since January 2025, it has become an agricultural company - and, recently, Raoul Bontempi, ceo of Bontempi Vibo Spa, a leading Italian fastener company based in Brescia (with a turnover of around 50 million euros, ed) has joined the company as a partner. This partnership represents a shared vision for “a growth project rooted in continuity, strengthening the company’s agricultural identity and ushering in a new era of vision and investment in the region”, explains a note.

Bontempi - through his family holding Finan Service Spa - chose to invest in Montina, “a company with a strong value-driven identity, where passion for wine and the land translates into concrete decisions”. The connection with Montina, both parties explain, “arose from a human journey before a business one: participation in experiential events at Villa Baiana and direct contact with the Bozza family, especially the meeting with Gian Carlo Bozza, conveyed to Bontempi the authenticity and passion behind every bottle. A great admirer of Chardonnay, particularly in its Blanc de Blancs expressions, Bontempi fully embraced Montina’s vision, confirming goals of growth, sustainability, and expansion. This new chapter does not alter the soul of the company: the story remains a family one, with enduring values, roots, quality, and care, enriched by new expertise and renewed entrepreneurial energy.

Thanks to this new partnership, and in line with its new agricultural identity, Montina has planned a significant viticultural and environmental development program. In 2025, a new 10-hectare vineyard was established in Gussago, alongside the purchase of 3.2 hectares of vineyard in the Franciacorta area and an additional 6 hectares of land for a new planting scheduled for 2026/2027: “the goal - explains Montina Franciacorta’s press release - is to increase production autonomy and strengthen direct control over grape quality, which is essential for excellence in viticulture”. These initiatives are complemented by a concrete investment in energy sustainability: by the end of 2025, photovoltaic panels will be installed to cover up to 82% of the company’s energy needs, significantly reducing its environmental impact. The organizational structure is also growing: between 2024 and 2025, six new team members joined the administration, hospitality, and cellar departments. Among them, Federica Bozza has taken an active role in administrative management, while Romana Bozza is in charge of hospitality, confirming the strong presence of the family in key roles and in the direct storytelling of the company. Montina Franciacorta reaffirms itself as a dynamic entity in this way, deeply rooted in its territory and capable of evolving with consistency, investing responsibly and with vision in the future. For a winery, Montina Franciacorta is among the wineries which made its connection with art a strategic asset, thanks to the Contemporary Art Gallery established by the Bozza family. The gallery hosts a permanent exhibition of works by artist Remo Bianco (1922-1988) and also features pieces by national and international artists.

