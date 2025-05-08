Wine investments, first 4 months 2025 to be forgotten. Down all Liv-Ex indices

For those who invested in wine on the leading secondary market platform, the Liv-Ex, the “losses” continue, in a race to the bottom that not only does not slow down, but also seems to accelerate. With a first third of the year that, with the complicity of a decidedly negative April, for all indices, significantly increases the losses since the beginning of the year, according to data analyzed by WineNews. Looking at the two main indices, the Liv-Ex 100, in the first quarter 2025, marks -3.6%, which comes to -10.3% in 12 months (an index that includes for Italy, after the last update, Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2019, Bruno Giacosa's Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2017, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2014 and 2015, Biondi-Santi’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016, Gaia’s Barbaresco 2019, Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2019, 2020, and 2021, Antinori’s Solaia 2021 and Tignanello 2020 and 2021, and Frescobaldi Group’s Ornellaia 2021 and Masseto 2020 and 2021, as well as the “new entry” of Soldera Case Basse’s 100% Sangiovese Toscana Igt 2019). Barely “better” does the broadest of the indices, the Liv-Ex 1000, at -3.4% in the first 4 months, and -10.5% in a year, dragged down mainly by declines in the Burgundy 150 (-4.1% in 2025 and -12.5% in 12 months), the Bordeaux 500 (-4.4% and -12%), and the Champagne 50 (-5% in 2025 and -12.6% in 12 months).

Bad, but less worse, following a well-established trend, Italy: the Italy 100, in fact, contains losses in -1.3% since the beginning of the year, although in the 12 months it comes to -7.9%, for the index formed, today, after the last update, by Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo of all vintages from 2011 to 2020, as well as by Gaja’s Barbaresco, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva, vintages 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015, from Bruno Giacosa’s Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017, and, again, from all vintages from 2012 to 2021 of Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, Antinori’s Solaia and Tignanello, and Frescobaldi Group’s Ornellaia and Masseto, as well as Soldera Case Basse’s 100% Sangiovese Toscana Igt from vintages 2009 to 2019 (excluding 2010).

Looking at individual vintages, in any case, there are those who are growing. And while in the Liv-Ex 100 the best overall performer is Domaine Jean Louis Chave’s Hermitage Rouge 2021, at +18.7% since the beginning of the year, in the “Top 10” there are also two jewels of the Antinori house, such as the Tignanello 2020, with a value increase of +6.2%, and the Solaia 2021, at +5.6%. While in the Liv-Ex 1000, the best of all is Bruno Giacosa’s Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2014, with a resounding +66.3% since the beginning of the year. A wine that, of course, is also the best of the Italy 100, with the 2001 vintage in second place, at +21%, followed by Gaja’s Barbaresco 2020, at +16.1% since the beginning of the year, Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2025, at +12.8%, and Soldera Case Basse’s 100% Sangiovese Toscana 2014, at +12.4%.

Copyright © 2000/2025