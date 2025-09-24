Wine&fairs: ProWein becomes ProWein Düsseldorf, and relaunches with new formats and services in 2026

The awareness that the wine world has changed, that the market has changed, and that trade fairs must change too, because, as Simone Loose from Hochschule Geisenheim University said, “we can only adapt to change, look for new consumers, new markets, change communication, and also change our products”. Change for a “new beginning”, then, as ProWein in Düsseldorf is trying to do. For years, it has been the leading international wine fair, but now it faces not only the challenges of a slowing market but also growing competition from Wine Paris in Paris (February, 9th-11th, 2026), and from Veronafiere and Vinitaly in Verona, the flagship event of Italian wine (April, 12th-16th, 2026) with Italy which has been and remains one of the main exhibitors at the German fair (although participation declined in 2025 compared to previous years, ed). Düsseldorf also faces structural difficulties in transportation and hospitality. A ProWein, which, therefore, with typical German frankness, is acknowledging the challenges and aiming for a relaunch starting with the 2026 edition, from March 14th to 17th, with a reorganization of spaces, formats, and services, as explained today during the “ProWein Preview” for global media by Marius Berlemann, Chief Operating Officer Messe Düsseldorf. The fair is also changing its name, strengthening its connection to the city (as Vinexposium did in France with Wine Paris, ed), becoming ProWein Düsseldorf, but not only.

“We do not define ourselves solely by our past, but we are constantly developing ProWein Düsseldorf to become the leading trade fair. Staying innovative and agile is essential, especially in a challenging market situation like the one we are experiencing. Just as every operator in the wine and spirits industry must now rethink and carefully adapt their strategy, we are also critically examining ourselves and energizing ProWein Düsseldorf with fresh and innovative ideas”, said Berlemann, following the “shape, create, elevate” model.

“Shape, Create, Elevate” will be reflected not only in a redesigned exhibition layout (everything will be concentrated in Halls 1 to 7, with a capacity of 4,000 exhibitors, greater visibility for all, and shorter walking distances for visitors), but also in the launch of a new “Buyer Concierge” team. According to the German fair, this team will “present tailored solutions to top international buyers. ProWein Düsseldorf will ensure that the global elite of buyers is drawn to Düsseldorf. In its initial phase, the team will focus on buyers from the United States, Canada, Eastern Europe, and Scandinavia. This new strategic asset will represent the largest share of investments made for the new Düsseldorf showcase”. Furthermore, for those within a 350-kilometer radius of Düsseldorf, the organizer will offer daily visits to ProWein Düsseldorf on all three days of the fair, through centrally coordinated free bus transfers from key locations in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This new service, ProWein Düsseldorf Express, leverages Düsseldorf’s central location in these regions, ensuring convenient access for buyers from Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. “With our innovative approach to attracting buyers from abroad and across Europe, along with the added transportation infrastructure offerings, we are showing the industry that visiting ProWein Düsseldorf has never been easier”, affirms Berlemann.

Among the new features, the matchmaking tool “Fair Match”, introduced in 2025, has been refined and further developed. At ProWein Düsseldorf 2026, the fair will take another step forward by offering, among other features, a Live Fair Match Arena, centrally located within the Expo”. Also the enhancement of the conference program in the “ProWein Agora” is new with “over 12 hours of short talks, panels, and keynote speeches that are stimulating and relevant to the market, both within and beyond the wine and spirits industry”. There will be even more space dedicated to the no-low alcohol sector, with wine and spirits featured in “ProWein Zero” in Hall 5. A focus on sparkling wines will be included in “ProWein Sparkling” with a dedicated area in Hall 4 offering classic tastings and “speed tastings”, but even more space to the world of tout court spirits will be given with the ProSpirits Area occupying two entire halls.

Many new developments, then, for a fair which wants to evolve as the wine world evolves, with a clear vision: “we must combine the wine business, which remains our main focus, with emotions”, said Marius Berlemann, Chief Operating Officer of Messe Düsseldorf.

Copyright © 2000/2025