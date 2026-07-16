Boomers, not Gen Z, deserve the title of the “generation of moderation”

The narrative that Gen Z alcohol consumption (aged from 18 to 28) is characterized by moderation has now been definitively proved wrong: while they are creating new drinking patterns, data shows that their alcohol consumption is almost identical to that of the rest of society. In contrast, alcohol consumption among Boomers (aged 61 and over) has been declining for several years. They, rather than Generation Z, may deserve the title of the “generation of moderation”. At the present time, Millennials (aged from 29 to 44) report the highest level of alcohol consumption among all generations, with an average participation rate of 81%. Gen X (aged from 45 to 60) ranks second, with an average of 77%. Generation Z consumption has stabilized at 74%, while Boomers surprisingly record the lowest alcohol consumption rate of any generation, at just 71% (a decline of 2 percentage points compared to 3 years ago). These findings emerge from the semiannual Bevtrac by Iwsr survey, carried out by the global leader in alcoholic beverage market analysis.

Gen Z influence is reshaping the alcoholic beverage industry. Across 15 key markets, the alcohol consumption rate among legal-age consumers in this demographic has stabilized at 74%. This figure, up from 66% three years ago, is now almost identical to the alcohol consumption rate of the total adult population, which stands at 76%.

According to the survey - carried out on more than 32,000 qualified respondents across 19 markets - a higher proportion of Generation Z consumers reported drinking cocktails during the past six months than any other generation (84%). Those younger Generation Z consumers who drink less alcohol are also the most likely to follow government alcohol consumption guidelines (49%) and the most likely to report having consumed alcoholic beverages in the company of five or more people on their most recent drinking occasion (18%).

Currently, younger Generation Z consumers who drink less alcohol account for 17% of the total alcohol-consuming population. This figure is expected to increase as more young people reach the legal drinking age and as alcohol participation rates remain stable at around 75%. Actively choosing to drink slightly less has become the norm for most consumers across all markets analyzed (the only exception was China, which recorded only modest increases). Overall participation rates in alcohol consumption across all surveyed markets have remained stable (76% against 75% three years ago). Significant declines have been observed both in the frequency of drinking occasions and in the amount consumed per occasion (falling to 3.9 drinks per occasion compared with 4.4 drinks per occasion recorded in 2024 and 2025). These latest findings suggest that this behavior represents a structural rather than cyclical shift, as lifestyle choices and health considerations are becoming increasingly important for a growing number of consumers.

There are notable differences across countries: in the United States, the overall alcohol participation rate has remained unchanged at 70%. Participation among legal-drinking-age (Lda+) Generation Z consumers has increased slightly to 71%, compared with 68% two years ago. In the United Kingdom, the overall alcohol participation rate stands at 82%, not significantly different from three years ago. Among legal-drinking-age Generation Z consumers, the participation rate has risen to 76% (compared to 66% of three years ago).

In India, the alcohol participation rate among high-income consumers living in urban areas reached 77%, a substantial increase from 67% three years ago. Among Generation Z adults aged 21 and over within the same demographic group, the participation rate was 80%, up significantly from 60% three years ago. In China, the alcohol participation rate among high-income urban consumers aged 18 to 64 was 89%, up from 86% three years ago. Among Generation Z adults aged 18 and over in the same demographic group, the participation rate was 85%, unchanged from three years ago.

Meanwhile, Boomers have recorded significant declines across all consumption indicators and now have the lowest alcohol consumption rate of any generation, at just 71% (a decline of 2 percentage points compared to 3 years ago). Boomers also reported the fewest drinking occasions of any generation and said they consume the fewest drinks when they do drink, (averaging 2.6 drinks per occasion).

“The narrative that Generation Z is the moderation generation has now been definitively proven wrong. While Generation Z consumers are creating new ways of engaging with alcoholic beverages, data shows that their alcohol consumption is virtually identical to that of the rest of society. Alcohol consumption among Boomers has been declining for several years. This is typical of consumers reaching their 60s and 70s. However, the latest Bevtrac results show declines in alcohol consumption among Boomers that exceed expectations across all key metrics. If this trend continues, Boomers, not Generation Z, deserve the title of the “generation of moderation” - affirms Marten Lodewijks, president and Managing Director of Iwsr - this latest Bevtrac study also reveals how moderation is spreading across all generations. The number of people who drink remains stable, but both the frequency of drinking occasions and the amount consumed per occasion are declining. This is almost certainly due in part to ongoing economic uncertainty, but there is growing evidence that, even where incomes are rising, alcohol consumption is not keeping pace. The moderation trend increasingly appears to be driven by lifestyle choices, resulting in a structural, rather than cyclical, shift”.

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