A piece of Italy in New York: the Marche region on the famous Nasdaq tower in Times Square

A video showcases the outstanding landscapes, culture, food, wine, and tourist attractions of the Marche region, the ideal destination for those seeking authenticity, well-being, and timeless beauty, narrated by an exceptional spokesperson, Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi. But it is the stage on which it will be broadcast that is out of the ordinary: the promotional film, promoted by the Marche Region, is currently being shown on the famous Nasdaq tower in Times Square, in the heart of New York City, a universally recognized symbol of innovation, economy, and culture. Here, on one of the largest and most technologically advanced LED screens in the world - a cylindrical display over 36 meters high, which wraps around the building and broadcasts promotional content continuously, 24 hours a day - the advertising campaign will be aired until tomorrow, August 27, visible to over 400,000 viewers per day. “This is an important initiative to promote our region, its products, and the Marche lifestyle, which comes at a particular moment for Italian wine”, says Michele Bernetti (Umani Ronchi), president of the Istituto Marchigiano Tutela Vini (Imt), the main consortium in the Marche region with 500 members, 16 protected designations and 89% of bottling in the reference area. “With regard to the recent agreement on tariffs, we cannot say we are happy, even if a trade war would have been a worse option. Now there is talk of a second round of negotiations, thanks in part to protests from US operators. We are moving forward and hope that the issue can be resolved positively for Italian products”.

With the slogan “Le Marche. Pure Italy. Wildly Personal”, the campaign, conceived and developed by Atim, the Marche Region’s agency for tourism promotion and internationalization, aims to convey an emotional and contemporary message. “It is an immense honor for me to be the ambassador of our region's values and beauty to the world. Year after year, more and more people are discovering and falling in love with Marche”, says Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi. “I would like to personally thank and congratulate all those who have worked and continue to work tirelessly to promote our magnificent region”.

The advertising campaign began on Friday, August 22, and will end on Wednesday, August 27, with five broadcasts per hour, producing an estimated visibility of over 1.6 million “impressions”.

In fact, every day, over 400,000 people pass through Times Square, offering an extraordinary showcase for any message projected on this legendary screen. The Nasdaq tower is often chosen for international launches, cultural events, and institutional celebrations, becoming over time a true symbol of authority and global relevance.

The strategic decision to promote the Marche region in this context reflects growing demand among the US public for authentic, rejuvenating, and culturally rich travel experiences. The lifestyle depicted in the promotional video (which uses images from the Marche Region’s commercial for the 2025 season) highlights the main touchpoints of the Marche region: from cuisine to craftsmanship, from nature to historic villages, to the numerous cultural landmarks, a clear message of the Italian “soft power” model, capable of inspiring conscious tourism, investment, and new connections between the two countries.

The campaign is part of a broader plan to promote and internationalize the Marche region, aiming to strengthen the region’s presence on the international market through visual storytelling and high-impact visibility strategies and co-marketing activities such as welcoming journalists and influencers from abroad, particularly from the United States.

Copyright © 2000/2025