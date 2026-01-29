A “Wine Tech Challenge” launched by Eatable Adventures to valorize wine startups

With the wine industry moving faster and faster, among evolving consumer behavior and a climate which is changing, becoming more extreme and warmer, keeping up is becoming an increasingly demanding challenge. It is from the awareness of the many complex and interconnected challenges the wine sector is facing that the Wine Tech Challenge arose: an open-innovation program (a strategic paradigm in which companies go beyond internal research and development by collaborating with external actors) launched by Eatable Adventures, one of the leading global Foodtech accelerators, with the support of UniCredit, within the activities of the Verona Agrifood Innovation Hub, a center of excellence dedicated to promoting innovation and sustainability in the agri-food sector, promoted by Cariverona Foundation together with a network of institutional and industrial partners in the territory. The project also involves some of the most significant players in Italian wine: from Mack & Schühle Italia, active in the production and distribution of Italian wines with facilities in Puglia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, to Paladin Giovanni Cantine, a family-run Venetian winery with a strong international vocation; from Pasqua Vini, a historic and prestigious Veronese winery of the family Pasqua founded in 1925 and today one of the most important names in the Veneto and Italian wine landscape, to VasonGroup which since 1966 has been a global benchmark for winemaking know-how. From direct discussions with the partner wineries, a note explains, four priority intervention areas emerged which reflect concrete needs and operational priorities of the supply chain, and on which startups are asked to develop innovative solutions: from the automation and digitalization of the cellar to make production processes more efficient and easier to control, to export and digital sales channels to strengthen international presence and capture new consumption models; from smart and sustainable viticulture in response to environmental and climate challenges, up to product innovation and customer experience to enhance wine not only as a product but also as a cultural and identity-driven experience. The search for technological solutions capable of combining innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability represents therefore a strategic priority to ensure a future of responsible growth for the Italian wine sector. An aim of vital importance, considering that “in this context - explains the Verona Agrifood Innovation Hub, referring to the latest Ismea-Qualivita 2025 Report, and mentioning in particular the analysis by WineNews - the Italian PDO economy reaches a production value of around 20.7 billion euros, of which about 11 billion euros come from bottled wine. These figures confirm the strategic importance of the wine supply chain in the national agri-food system and the real opportunities for innovation it offers. The sector also plays a key role in international markets and strengthens the global positioning of Italian wine. For this reason, open innovation represents a key tool for integrating external expertise and encouraging the structured and targeted adoption of new technologies”. For 7 months, Eatable Adventures will support selected companies and teams through all phases of the program, with the goal of facilitating the match between supply and demand for innovation, and thanks to the challenge, selected startups will gain access to a structured industrial environment for the development and testing of innovative solutions for the wine supply chain, as well as the opportunity to collaborate directly with leading companies in the sector, testing their solutions in real-world contexts and concrete application scenarios. But, startups will also have access to expertise, technologies, and know-how developed across the entire production and commercial chain, benefiting from a support path that includes strategic mentorship, development assistance, and real co-development opportunities with industrial partners. The program also guarantees visibility and qualified networking through continuous interaction with sector experts, investors, and stakeholders in the wine world (veronaagrifoodhub.com). “The Wine Tech Challenge represents for us a unique opportunity to rapidly translate innovative ideas into concrete projects that impact the entire wine supply chain - declares Alberto Barbari, Regional Vp Italy, Eatable Adventures - supporting companies and startups in the creation of real solutions allows us to accelerate the evolution of the sector toward a more competitive, sustainable, and aware future. Thanks to our global network of partners, we respond to specific challenges identified by the partner companies, while at the same time enhancing Italian know-how on a global scale”.

Copyright © 2000/2026