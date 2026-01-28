At the “Wine Star Awards” 2025 by “Wine Enthusiast”, the future of wine among optimism and change

“While all of us keep an eye on the evolving landscape of our industry, I look to the future and see incredible opportunities: we are witnessing a new and exciting chapter as a new generation of Millennials begins to embrace wine culture with curiosity and passion”. Words by Adam Strum, president and ceo of Wine Enthusiast Companies, during the gala held in recent days in New York for the presentation of the 2025 “Wine Star Awards”, the honors which celebrate “the most influential members of the world of wine, spirits, and beverages”, among which, among the most important awards, were those given to Roberta Corrà, head of Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv and the U.S. wine merchant Frederick Wildman & Sons, as “Person of the Year”, and the “Lifetime Achievement Award” to Alejandro Bulgheroni, an Argentine entrepreneur who has brought together, only in Italy, wineries such as Tenuta Meraviglia and Tenuta Le Colonne in Bolgheri, the historic Dievole in Chianti Classico, and Poggio Landi and Podere Brizio in Montalcino (here all the winners already reported by WineNews, including “Wine Executive of the Year” awarded to Rick Tigner, ceo of Jackson Family Wine, one of the world most important wine groups, which in Italy owns the renowned Tenuta di Arceno in Chianti Classico as well as the Friulian brand Benvolio, “Environmental Advocate of the Year” to Col d’Orcia, the Montalcino winery of the Marone Cinzano family, and “Importer of the Year” WinesU, founded by Sulpizio “Gino Razzi,” and since early 2025 part of the Italian group Argea, ed).

“The world is changing socially, economically, and culturally - said Roberta Corrà on stage, as reported by Wine Enthusiast - and this naturally changes the way people live, think and yes, even how they drink wine. Despite these changes, I believe we have many reasons to remain positive. Wine still represents something unique, something which goes far beyond fashions and trends, connecting past and future. Our challenge today is to convey these values to the new generation. I have great confidence in young people because they are curious, creative, and full of energy”.

From his point of view, Alejandro Bulgheroni, who, together with his Italian wineries, has assembled 1,150 hectares of vineyards through Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards, stretching from Patagonia to Garzón, from Napa Valley to Tuscany, to Bordeaux and not only, underlined: “I believe that every winery, every destination, reflects a shared philosophy of tradition, culture, and sustainable luxury. All these wineries share the same spirit: creating wines that reflect the soul of the place, produced with deep respect for nature, innovation, tradition, and hospitality. True success is not measured by stars or awards, but by the memories we leave with our visitors: the silence of the vineyards, the warmth of our people, and the imprint of our roots”.

Copyright © 2000/2026