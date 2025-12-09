Bellavista toasts to 21 years of collaboration with “Teatro alla Scala of Milan”

Less politics and institutions, and more art, entertainment, and music this year at “La Prima della Scala” in Milan, traditionally celebrated on December 7th for Saint Ambrose, the patron saint of Milan. And while the opera “Una Lady Macbeth del distretto di Mcensk” - “A Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District”, a four-act work by Dmitrij Šostakovič, conducted by Riccardo Chailly and directed by Vasily Barkhatov, received great applause on stage, the stars of the foyer were, for once, younger and more pop, yet elegant, such as singers Lauro and Mahmood, among others. Institutions were, of course, present, from the Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli to the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, as well as the “official” toast which, as it has been the case for 21 seasons, was celebrated with the Franciacorta label of the family Moretti, Bellavista, which has collaborated with the Teatro alla Scala for over two decades, one of Italy foremost cultural institutions. A partnership that Bellavista has supported from the very beginning celebrating each season with dedicated vintages and toasting to a shared history of art, beauty, and tradition. Franciacorta Brut 2021, the edition of this year, is the bottle that the maison has dedicated to the strength and beauty of Italy, to its traditions and uniqueness.

