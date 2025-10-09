Bulk wine market holds in 2025. And, it will be at the center of World Bulk Wine Exhibition No. 17

Global exports of bulk wine, which represent a minority but still significant share of the wine market, especially in terms of volume, totaled 16.5 million hectoliters in the first half of the year, marking a modest decline of -2.3% compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the drop in volume, the value remained stable at 1.2 billion euros (-0.3%), supported by a 2.1% increase in average prices, reaching 0.78 euros per liter, according to the report by the World Bulk Wine Exhibition (Wbwe), curated by Rafael del Rey, Analysts of Wine Markets (Awm). A peculiar market, that of bulk wine, with Spain as the undisputed leader (6 million hectoliters exported in the first half of 2025 for 302 million euros), but Italy also plays a key role (155 million euros, just behind New Zealand at 158 million euros). These countries will be among the main protagonists, alongside Chile, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the United States, and for the first time, Mauritius, Lebanon, and Panama, among others, at World Bulk Wine Exhibition (Wbwe) No. 17, the leading global event for bulk wines and spirits, scheduled for November, 24th and 25th at Rai Amsterdam.

Organized by Vinexposium, among global leaders in events dedicated to wine and spirits professionals (it also signs international fair “Wine Paris”, ed), the event is “dedicated to the bulk wine world, which today represents one-third of the global wine market and stands out as a competitive and sustainable solution in a context marked by economic and environmental challenges”, explains a note. More than 240 producers from 25 countries and buyers from over 60 markets will be present, covering 70–80% of global bulk wine and spirits trade. The exhibition will also feature denomination wines, organic wines, spirits, no/low-alcohol products, and ready-to-drink options, along with the latest sustainable packaging solutions designed to reduce carbon footprint and optimize logistics costs. For over 15 years, the event has supported the growth and structuring of this segment, now driven by innovative formats such as bag-in-box, cans, and kegs, the success of no/low-alcohol and ready-to-drink products, and the growing demand for efficient and accessible solutions.

Italy, one of the main players in the sector, as said, exported 1.7 million hectoliters in the first half of 2025 and will be present at Wbwe 2025 with over 20 exhibitors. Italy is also a significant importer, with 1 million hectoliters of bulk wine per year, mostly (80%) from Spain. In the first half of 2025, imports from Spain dropped 26.6% in volume and 20.3% in value, reaching 80.3 million liters. During the same period, purchases from France, the second-largest supplier, rose +65% in volume and +44% in value, totaling 8.3 million liters and 7 million euros. The Wbwe 2025 program includes the Silent Tasting Room, a free tasting space featuring wines and spirits from exhibitors; the Academy, a series of conferences and masterclasses on current industry topics and challenges, from logistics to new dealcoholization techniques, from sustainable packaging, to the role of oak in winemaking; and the International Bulk Wine Competition (Ibwc), the contest anticipating the opening of the fair, and awards the best bulk wines and spirits through a blind tasting led by international buyers and journalists. A new feature for the 2025 edition is the Grand Gold Pitch, an exclusive session for winners of the Grand Gold and Gold medals, who will have the opportunity to present their cuvées to the professional audience of the fair.

“The bulk wine market - explains Rodolphe Lameyse, ceo of Vinexposium - is a strategic lever for the sector, at the crossroads of competitiveness, flexibility, and sustainability. By organizing the World Bulk Wine Exhibition, Vinexposium has expanded the scope of this event and enhanced its role, creating a strategic meeting point where buyers and producers identify concrete solutions and jointly shape the future of the industry”. For Grace Ghazalé, respponsible of Vinexposium Overseas Events, “these initiatives maximize the visibility of awarded producers and enhance the visitor experience by combining business, innovation, and discovery”.

