“Champagne Experience” 2026 (October 4-5): Bologna still Italian Capital of Champagne

If it is true, as it is, that worldwide Champagne shipments in 2025 decreased by -1.8% compared to 2025 (amounting to 266 million bottles released by the maisons, of which 114 million destined for France and 152 million for export), it is equally true that Italy has long been one of the main markets for the great sparkling wines from across the Alps (in 2024, the latest available data, it ranked No. 5 in volume with 8.4 million bottles, and No. 4 in value with 235 million euros, according to the Comité Champagne). And just as in 2025, in 2026 the “Italian capital of Champagne” will be Bologna once again, hosting the next edition of the “Champagne Experience”, scheduled for October 4th and 5th. With Excellence Sidi , reality headed by Luca Cuzziol, the organizer of the event - and a consortium which brings together 21 of the most representative and prestigious import and distribution companies nationwide (from Sagna to Gruppo Meregalli, from Cuzziol GrandiVini to Pellegrini, from Balan to Sarzi Amadè, from Vino & Design to Teatro del Vino, from Proposta Vini to Bolis, from Les Caves de Pyrene to Premium Wine Selection PWS, from Ghilardi Selezioni to Visconti43, from Première to AGB Selezione, from Philarmonica to Spirits & Colori, from ViteVini to Apoteca, to Ceretto Terroirs), generated a turnover of 327.4 million euros in 2024, with over 2,045 agents operating nationwide and more than 2,185 distributed companies. Following the positive debut last year at BolognaFiere (after many editions in Modena), the organization has decided to reconfirm “la dotta, la grassa, la rossa” - “the learned, the fat, the red” as the setting for the most important Champagne-focused event in Italy. At the same time, it reinforces Bologna growing role as a “wine hub”, alongside events such as the Slow Wine Fair (February 22nd-24th, concurrently with Sana Food), the Fivi Independent Winemakers Wine Market (scheduled for November 21st to 23rd), and new international appointments with the 2026 “Wine Experience” events (in London, in the UK, on April 26th - 27th ; in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on June 11th - 12th; and in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 10th - 11th).

The “Champagne Experience” is growing, and the change of venue has strengthened this event as a benchmark for those who want to delve into this iconic wine in an organic and professional way - underlines Luca Cuzziol, president of Excellence Sidi - the presentation model we adopted for Champagne, a real flagship of this event, has proven perfect because it is immediate and clear, ideal both for Horeca professionals, the main visitors of the event, and for enthusiasts and wine lovers”. The 2025 edition confirmed the success of the “Champagne Experience” formula, with more than 7,000 attendees over the two days. “It is a great source of pride to support and consolidate the culture of Champagne in Italy - adds Pietro Pellegrini, vice president of Excellence Sidi - ethics and professionalism are some of the fundamental values shared by the distribution companies which make up Excellence Sidi: without them, it would not be possible to organize such an important event, now essential for anyone wishing to understand the world of Champagne”.

Also this year, explains Excellence Sidi, several hundred labels from historic maisons and small vignerons will be available for tasting, organized by their geographic origin corresponding to the various production areas of Champagne: Montagne de Reims, Vallée de la Marne, Côte des Blancs, and Côte des Bar, while the classic maisons will be grouped in a dedicated area.

