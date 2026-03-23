Chianti explains itself in China, where 5 out of every 100 bottles of Tuscan red wine exported go

Out of the 100 million bottles produced each year by the large Chianti denomination which covers more than 13,000 hectares of vineyards across much of Tuscany, 70% end up in markets around the world. And of these, 5 out of every 100 are destined for China, one of the world largest markets, potentially, but also one of the most difficult to conquer (-25.1% in imports of Italian wine in 2025 compared to 2024, down to just 66.9 million euros, according to Istat data). Yet, the Chianti Wine Consortium, headed by Giovanni Busi, which for years has been investing in the crucial issue of market diversification beyond the more established and currently most important ones (from the USA to Germany, from the UK to Canada, and not only), continues to bet on the wine future of imperial China. The Consortium, which protects the largest red wine PDO in Tuscany, took center stage yesterday in Chengdu at the “Italy’s Wine & Spirits” Forum, promoted by Ice Beijing, and from today until March 26th is participating in Vinitaly China 2026 in the same city, one of the economic capitals of the great Asian nation, located in Sichuan.

“China - says Giovanni Busi, president of the Chianti Wine Consortium - is a strategic market for Chianti future: a complex environment, but one with great opportunities, where continuity, presence, and the ability to tell our story make the difference. That is why events like Vinitaly China are essential: you can build solid relationships with local operators and buyers, shortening not only physical distances but cultural ones as well. Investing in China means continuing to communicate the value of our wines and traditions, helping Tuscan companies seize new opportunities”.

In addition to the Expo in the “Italy Pavilion” showcasing dozens of labels, Chianti will be in the spotlight tomorrow, March 24th, with a special masterclass - “Chianti: An Ancient Land for a Modern Wine - Wine Landscapes and the Skilled Hands of Its Winemakers” - which will guide wine enthusiasts, buyers, and Chinese media through a tasting of six selected labels, focusing on the subzones and the distinctive characteristics of producers, accompanied by the manager of the main wine education center in Southwest China. A country that, for now, doesn’t deliver on its promises, but nevertheless remains one of the largest markets in the world, potentially also for wine, and for Chianti.

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