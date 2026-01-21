Città del Vino entrust their 2027 image to the creativity of Italian youngsters

The visual narrative of wine civilization in Italy, through the representation of its territory and landscape: this is the theme chosen by the Città del Vino - Cities of Wine, the association of Italian municipalities with the strongest wine-growing vocation, as the source of inspiration for the 2027 image, inviting students from Italian schools (Primary and Lower and Upper Secondary) to create it.

The call for entries is now open for the creation of the new 2027 Città del Vino Manifesto, a free-to-enter initiative aimed at engaging young people with wine culture. The works must avoid clear and recognizable references to individual cities, such as monuments or easily identifiable views: the invitation is to imagine a universal wine landscape, capable of telling the story of Italy wine soul as a whole, going beyond geographical boundaries and local identities.

A symbolic and shared image, in which every territory can see itself reflected, leaving room for vision, interpretation, and the perspective of the creator. The best sketch (which must be submitted by June 15th) will be judged and, in addition to becoming the official 2027 Città del Vino Manifesto, will receive a cash prize of 700 euros (with additional 250 euros prizes for different school levels).

