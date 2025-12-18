Combine masterpieces of art with great wines: the unique and inimitable calling card of Italy

Combining masterpieces of art with great wines: a unique and inimitable calling card which only Italy can offer to the world, something everyone talks about and that, fortunately, in recent times seems to be materializing more and more often. Just like in Siena, the city of art for excellence, home of the Palio, but also of wine, which once again opens the doors of its noble palaces among medieval streets and museums which safeguard the great works by Sienese artists, for “Wine & Siena” 2026 (January 31th - February 2nd, with the last day reserved for media and industry professionals), the edition No. 11 of one of the first events of the year showcasing the gastronomic excellences selected and awarded by “The WineHunter Award” and Helmuth Köcher, founder of Merano WineFestival, in the Santa Maria della Scala museum complex and Palazzo Squarcialupi.

The stars of the event will be over 100 wineries and national producers who will present wines, gourmet specialties, spirits, craft beers, Extrawine, and consortia such as Consorzio del Nobile di Montepulciano, with which, for the first time, “Wine & Siena” launches a partnership that will feature a masterclass dedicated to the “tasting” the latest vintage of wines from the “city of Poliziano”, which will then be officially unveiled at the preview held in the Renaissance setting of Montepulciano in February. And, still a tribute to the master of Sangiovese, Giulio Gambelli, the legendary “Bicchierino”, “The WineHunter Talks” on the most current topics in the wine world, and masterclasses among sparkling wines, an exclusive vertical tasting of Sangiovese, and not only. In the meantime, the “AsSaggi di vino” format returns, i.e. meetings in Siena wine bars and surrounding areas to get to know producers up close, with tastings where professors from the University of Siena explore wine through biology, science, literature, and art.

“The wine world is undergoing deep changes, among climate challenges, new consumer needs, and a constantly evolving global market - underlines Helmuth Köcher, creator of the event together with president of Confcommercio Siena Stefano Bernardini - it is essential to look ahead with awareness, responsibility, and curiosity, pay tribute to history and traditions, enhance the work of producers, but above all create connections and new perspectives”.

Copyright © 2000/2026