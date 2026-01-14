European wine export in the first 10 months 2025 at 13.78 billion euros (-4%): Us duties weigh

European wine exports dropped in the first 10 months of 2025, confirming a challenging year for the sector, as reflected in the figures. According to the European Commission “Monitoring EU Agri-Food Trade” report for October 2025, exports of wine and wine-based products reached 13.78 billion euros from January to October 2025, decreasing by 604 million euros (-4%), mainly due to lower exports to the United States. Spirits and liqueurs also declined to 6.9 billion euros (-6% compared to January-October 2024, equal to -444 million euros). Nevertheless, wine remains a cornerstone of European agri-food exports, ranking third (with a-7% share of the total), behind cereal preparations and milling products and dairy products. This decline, however, doesn’t affect the entire agri-food export sector, which shows a positive trend overall. In October 2025, EU exports reached a record 21.7 billion euros in agri-food products, +7% compared to September and +1% compared to October 2024. Cumulative exports in 2025 reached 199.4 billion euros in October, up 2% year-on-year.

With 46.6 billion euros (+4%), the United Kingdom (+4%) confirmed its position as the main market in the first 10 months of 2025, accounting for 23% of exports, mainly due to higher exports of cocoa-based products, chocolate, and dairy products, ahead of the United States (24.2 billion euros, -2% and 13% of European agri-food exports), whose performance was more affected by falling olive oil prices and reduced exports of wine and spirits, particularly since July. Switzerland follows (11 billion euros, +9%), China (10.6 billion euros, -7%), and Japan (6.5 billion euros, -6%).

The EU imported 15.4 billion euros worth of agri-food products in October, +4% compared to the previous month and -5% compared to October 2024. In October 2025, cumulative imports reached 157.4 billion euros, +11% compared to 2024, an increase driven by high import prices, particularly for cocoa and coffee. The EU agri-food trade surplus grew by 18% month-on-month in October, reaching 6.4 billion euros, the highest level in over a year and 19% higher than in October 2024. Between January and October 2025, the cumulative surplus reached 42 billion euros, still 12.5 billion euros less compared to the same period of 2024, mainly due to rising import prices.

Copyright © 2000/2026