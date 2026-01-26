From London to Brunello vineyards, the Lee family (of Korean origin) buys Cerbaia in Montalcino

Italian wine in 2026 also begins under the sign of acquisitions: the Lee family, based in London, of Korean origin and with other businesses around the world, but passionate about wine and with a long-standing bond with Tuscany, has purchased Tenuta Cerbaia, a small yet historic Brunello di Montalcino winery, opening a new chapter for the future of one of the most Italian prestigious wines and its territory. In recent years, its vineyards have been among those with the highest number of acquisitions - reaching a valuation of 1 million euros per hectare - by local vignerons and companies from other major Italian denominations, as well as entrepreneurs from “other worlds” and other countries. Among them, there is Fabio Pellegrini, Italian politician and Member of the European Parliament, who developed his family estate in 1978. The estate has produced Brunello since its origins and today, with its 12 hectares (5 of which are vineyards at an altitude of 350-400 meters above sea level), is an integral part of the viticultural heritage of the northern slope of the Montalcino denomination.

To inaugurate this new phase in the history of Cerbaia, the Lee family has chosen to entrust Agostino Lippi with the responsibility for managing and developing the future of the estate. “The Cerbaia project will evolve - underlines Lippi - through a gradual and discreet approach, in continuity with the history of Montalcino”. Lippi, who gained experience in some of the most representative wineries of Montalcino and the Tuscan Maremma, “will lead a path based on listening, observation, and deep respect for the place. The goal is to foster the emergence of a unique expression of the terroir, maintaining a high level of quality control without forcing”. Exactly “observing, collecting data, and respecting natural rhythms is the foundation for solid and sustainable choices”, still underlines Lippi. The project with the London-based Korean Lee family will follow a gradual and discreet trajectory, in continuity with the history of the Montalcino denomination, while preserving the balance between vineyard, landscape, and human labor. Cerbaia company was established in Montalcino in 1978 by the passion of Fabio Pellegrini for viticulture on family-owned land. The estate covers 12 hectares in total (5 cultivated as vineyards). Over the years, Cerbaia production philosophy has focused on creating a typical and traditional product, in which consumers can distinctly recognize the territory and style of this exceptional wine. The vineyards, surrounded by Mediterranean scrub, are planted on rare, poor Miocene soils, galestro, composed of schist clay, at an altitude of 350-400 meters above sea level. The topography and northern exposure, combined with a warm-arid microclimate, meticulous agronomic care, low grape yield per vine, and proper ripening result in a Brunello of high quality, distinguished by finesse, harmony, and aroma. Cerbaia annual production is 18,000 bottles.

