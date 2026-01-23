Global passion for Italian wine thrives on the web: +20% of online searches in 2025

The global passion for Italian wine is timeless and thrives on the web as well: confirmation comes from online searches where, in 2025, according to Google Trends analyzed by WineNews, the query “Italian Wine” worldwide recorded a +20% increase in clicks. From great and classic red wines to fresh and light white wines, from versatile and cheerful sparkling wines to rosé wines with their circle of wine enthusiasts, in a complex scenario of markets and consumption, the growing interest in made in Italy labels clearly goes beyond the bottle. It also reflects the fact that Italian wine is, above all, conviviality, the most faithful companion at the table (with Italian Cooking recognized as Unesco Heritage at the end of 2025, when there was a peak in online searches for queries related to Italian food and wine), a medium which tells the world about territories through its ties to their history, culture, nature, and communities, and an experience that translates into wine tourism. And in a world increasingly moving online, all this happens, especially among younger wine lovers, also in the digital imagination, with the web and social networks now, more than ever, being the source of first contact and information about the complex world of wine.

Looking more closely at Google Trends (updated January 22nd, 2026, ed), in 2025 Italian red wines saw a +4% increase in online queries, showing that, despite current consumption favoring other types, red denominations remain the first that enthusiasts search for when talking about Italian wine. But, also the growing interest in made in Italy white wines, synonymous with freshness, lightness, and versatility, both in pairings and occasions, was also confirmed by web searches in 2025, with a +6% increase in clicks.

The web is also asked about the “best Italian wine” with a +30% rise in online searches in 2025, while among trending queries stands out “the most expensive Italian wine”, linked to a curiosity: this interest intersected with the world of role-playing video games, particularly with the resolution of the mission “In Vino Veritas” in “Kingdom Come Deliverance 2”, released in 2025, showing how films, TV series, and even video games can be “alternative” means to spark curiosity.

Searches also grew for places of consumption, such as wine bars (+9%) and, above all, for the most popular Italian restaurants (+10%), confirming how drinking good Italian wine is inseparably tied to the table, good food, and the pleasure of sharing them, and how they represent that Italian lifestyle loved worldwide.

Meanwhile, the online market for Italian wine is expanding: according to the 2025 study “Il Gusto digitale del vino” - “The digital taste of wine” by Omnicom Pr Group Italia, in the last year, 40% of the examined Italian wineries (a small sample in figures but significant, as it analyzed the digital strategies of the top 25 Italian wine companies by revenue, based on Mediobanca data, ed) renewed their websites to improve user experience. LinkedIn confirmed the most significant growth in new followers (+29%) and remains the most monitored platform alongside Instagram and Facebook. On the e-commerce front, after a decline in proprietary e-commerce sites in 2024, 2025 saw a slight increase. But the research also shows that companies have set aside online experiences in favor of in-person activities and are increasingly trying to move beyond the traditional boundaries of the winery to reach a broader and more diverse audience, and, to do that, the web and social media remain the most direct and effective tools, even for the world of Italian wine, to build a potentially vast community.

