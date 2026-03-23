In San Michele all’Adige, young Italian winemakers and oil masters compete through wines and oils

The future, “ça va sans dire”, belongs to young people. Even when it comes to vineyards and olive groves, to wine and oil. And it will be young Italian enologisys and master olive oil makers who take center stage in the edition No. 23 of “Bacco e Minerva” - “Bacchus and Minerva”, the wine and olive oil contest reserved for Italian agricultural technical and vocational institutes, held in a true “temple” of education and applied research in agriculture and viticulture: the Edmund Mach Foundation in San Michele all’Adige. On March 25th, with representatives from 40 schools across Italy, the event will open (running until March 27th). It is promoted by the Ministry of Education and Merit and “highlights educational excellence by combining winemaking practice (Bacchus) with scientific knowledge (Minerva) through the challenge of 122 wines and 17 oils produced by the schools”.

This year, the Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele all’Adige holds a dual role: host and defending champion, having won the overall title in the previous edition. The edition No. 23 will also feature a focus on Piwi grape varieties, which are resistant to major fungal diseases: “a central theme for environmental sustainability that enhances research, innovation, and the training of future wine technicians”.

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