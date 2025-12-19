Italian sparkling wine exports were stable at 1.6 billion euros in value (-0.5%) in September 2025

This year was expected to be challenging, and in terms of exports, Italian wine is continuing to lose ground, while sparkling wines are definitely a key factor and an absolute guarantee for the sector. Prosecco, the Italian sparkling wine that has the most international appeal is driving the sector, continuing its positive trend. In the first nine months of 2025, according to ISTAT (Italian Institute of Statistics) data that WineNews has analyzed, sparkling wine exports reached 1.67 billion euros in value, very close to the record set in 2024 (-0.5%). Volumes grew to 400.6 million liters (+2.19%), demonstrating a global demand for Italian sparkling wine, and that prices are decreasing to meet the market demand. Sparkling wines are approximately 28% of Italian wine exports; i.e., more than a quarter of shipments. From January to September 2025, the United States, Italy's largest trading partner, imported 402.4 million euros in value of Italian sparkling wines, a quarter of the total, which is stable (+0.09) compared to the same reference period (January-September) in 2024. Volumes also grew year over-year, reaching 89.3 million liters (+2.8%), signifying that the trend, unlike still wines, stayed in positive territory. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, dropped to 284.5 million euros (-2.4%), and Germany slowed down even more (-8.8%) to 95 million euros, as compared to the same period in 2025. France, the home of Champagne, was ahead of Germany, reaching 117.5 million euros, an impressive +18.1%. Russia, surprisingly, registered a decline in still wines, while sparkling wines grew to 82.4 million euros (+3.4%). Belgium fell to 66.8 million euros (-1.8%), while Switzerland, instead, increased to 56.2 million euros(+5.5%). Canada, on the other hand, is not showing good signs, primarily due to the slowdown in September. In the nine months analyzed, it reached 44.6 million euros (-8.2%).

Prosecco PDO, in the overall picture, is definitely first and foremost as it has been and is the long time driving force of Italian wine exports, for sparkling wines as well as for Italian wine in general. From January to September 2025, exports of the iconic Italian sparkling wine totaled 1.29 billion euros in value (+0.5% compared to the same period in 2024), more than 77% of total Italian sparkling wine exports, and approximately 23% of wine in general. More than 1 in 5 bottles of Italian wine sold worldwide is Prosecco. Growth is extended to volumes as well, which rose to 306 million liters (+4.8%) in the first nine months of 2025, compared to January-September 2024. Prosecco continues to be highly successful in the US, as annual value growth reached 3.5% to 358.1 million euros in September 2025. In the United Kingdom, though, it slowed down slightly (-1.7%) to 221.2 million euros. Imports from France imports are growing very well, and reached 104.7 million euros (+15.1%) in the first nine months of 2025, while imports from Germany were virtually stable at 673.7 million euros (-0.6%).

There are some signs of slowdown in key markets like the United Kingdom and Germany, as prices are decreasing to maintain product competitiveness. Italian sparkling wines, however, especially Prosecco, are responding well to market upheavals, feeling the impact of tariffs less, as stable and growing data for Prosecco in the United States has shown. In this historical period where more and more consumers appreciate drinkability, low alcohol content, and versatility, Italian sparkling wines continue to look to the future with confidence, in spite of a general scenario where there are no longer any certainties.

