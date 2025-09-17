Italian Wine Brands 2025 semi annual report: invoice less, sell less, earn more

Italian Wine Brands, one of the very few Italian wine companies listed on the Milan stock exchange (along with Masi, ed.), and the first to do so, back in 2015, stated in its semi annual financial report that selling and invoicing less but earning more may be difficult, especially in a challenging moment such as now, but it is not impossible. According to the semi annual report as of June 30, 2025, approved by the Board of Directors, sales revenues reached 185.1 million euros, down 3.17% from 2024, while the gross operating margin grew + 3.2% to 20.9 million euros, and net profit for the period increased +13.4% to 10.3 million euros. These increases are also merit of + 8.8% growth in the HORECA (hotels restaurants, catering) channel, at a net financial debt down to 90.5 million euros (-17.6 million euros compared to June 2024).

Italian Wine Brands therefore confirms its position as Italy's leading listed wine group, which generated 185.1 million euros in revenues in the first half of 2025. It appears to be solid in a macroeconomic environment that is driving consumer uncertainty, steered by volatile tariff announcements, which is consequently reflected in the increased tendency of households towards saving. It should be noted that in the first half of 2025, top brands achieved +2% growth in value, contributing to the Business-to-Business channel's margins, defined as the difference between revenues and variable costs of production factors, to13.5 million euros, up +7.6% compared to the first half of 2024. “The strength of this group lies in its ability to adapt”, Alessandro Mutinelli, President and CEO of Italian Wine Brands stated, “to react quickly and be flexible to changing market conditions. Diversifying our offering across markets, sales channels, and positioning allows us to reach every potential customer everywhere and also to be less exposed to macroeconomic trends. We are constantly focused on innovation and product quality as well as strongly focused on cost control and developing our people. This enables us to achieve growing results, even in a challenging environment characterized by tariffs, geopolitical blockades, reduced consumer purchasing power, and changes in consumption habits”.

The figures regarding the first half of 2025 follow the positive results of the Group at the end of 2024, the year in which Italian Wine Brands celebrated 10 years of its listing on the stock exchange, the first Italian company to be listed. It marks a decade in which it has brought together companies such as Giordano Vini and Provinco, as well as having aggregated five other companies - Svinando, Raphael Dal Bo, Enoitalia, Enovation Brands, and Barbanera - thereby reaching a 400 million euros in turnover at the end of last year, and increasing its EBITDA from12 million euros to 50 million euros.

Copyright © 2000/2025