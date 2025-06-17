Italian wine creates a network in the United States: “wine2wine” in Chicago with Vinitaly.Usa n. 2

Italian wine exports worldwide, while remaining positive in the first quarter of 2025, as reported by WineNews analyzing Istat data, are losing ground and the impression is that the trend may change in the next surveys. Attention is largely focused on the United States, Italy’s historic leading trading partner and leader in wine exports from Italy. And while in March 2025 the value of exports rose to €513.3 million, up 12.5% on March 2024, the figure was significantly lower than the growth recorded in January (+20.5%) and February 2025 (+19.3%). These figures perhaps demonstrate that the rush to buy before the arrival of duties, which then materialized in April, is coming to an end. And it is precisely these tariffs that are particularly frightening, pending the final decisions of the US courts on the matter, for importers and, consequently, for wineries that export to the US, with the “bogeyman” of July 9 and, therefore, the threat announced by Trump of 50% tariffs (currently in force at 20% since April, but immediately reduced to 10% at least until July 9, while negotiations with the EU continue, and pending the decisions of the US courts on the legal legitimacy of the current tariffs, that is shaking the world of wine.

But Italian wine, of course, continues to focus particularly on the US, aiming to grow and remain strong. It is no coincidence that on October 5 and 6, at Navy Pier in Chicago, a new stage in the international growth of Italian wine will take shape, organized by Veronafiere-Vinitaly with the “wine2wine business forum” arriving at Vinitaly.Usa n. 2.

“Created in 2014 to foster relationships, insights, and strategic vision among industry professionals, wine2wine is integrated into the Vinitaly.Usa format with the aim of strengthening the competitiveness of Italian companies in the North American market. The program includes B2B meetings, market analysis, specialized training, and tastings, with the direct involvement of the 33rd edition of the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) and key local players”, explains a note from Veronafiere. It will be a hybrid format, with in-person sessions and live streaming, addressing crucial issues such as the positioning of Made in Italy brands in the US, the evolution of the direct-to-consumer channel, and the perception of Italian wine among American consumers. Among the highlights is a blind tasting comparing Trentodoc and Alta Langa DOCG with international sparkling wines, to promote Italian excellence in a competitive and global context.

“With the expansion of “wine2wine” to Chicago”, says Adolfo Rebughini, managing director of Veronafiere, “we are consolidating Vinitaly as a global hub for Italian wine. After its excellent debut in 2024, Vinitaly.Usa is confirming its status as a strategic platform for the national wine industry. The goal is to give continuity to Italy’s presence in the US market by activating permanent tools for dialogue, training, and international business”.

The first edition of Vinitaly.Usa (October 2024) brought together 230 Italian wineries from seven regions, over 1,650 labels, and more than 1,500 accredited professionals, including buyers, importers, distributors, and hospitality industry representatives. With the integration of “wine2wine,” Vinitaly.Usa aims to strengthen its identity as a permanent reference point for the promotion and internationalization of Italian wine in the United States.

Copyright © 2000/2025