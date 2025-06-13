Italian wine exports, March figures remain slightly positive (+0.9%): sharp slowdown in markets

The rapid start in January 2025 was predictable, as was the slowdown in February, and it is certainly no surprise that Italian wine exports are also down in March, “cooled” by the figures from the United States, which are still positive but may be running out of steam after the rush to buy before the arrival of tariffs, which then materialized in April. Yet, despite the bleak outlook, Italian wine exports in March 2025 remain positive in terms of value (but the feeling is that this will soon change), while continuing to be negative in terms of volume. Istat data analyzed by WineNews show €1.85 billion worldwide, up 0.9% on the first three months of 2024, but down sharply on January (+7.5%) and February (+3.6%) 2025, demonstrating a sharp slowdown. Volumes fell to 492,745,658 liters (-2.7%), further worsening the trend (in February it was -1.7%). Even sparkling wines, which have been the driving force behind export growth in recent years, seem to be showing signs of “fatigue”: €495.5 million in March 2025, +0.57% on a year ago, but in February it was +4.5%.

Looking at individual markets, the most eagerly awaited figure is obviously that of the United States, Italy’s historic leading trading partner and once again the driving force behind Italian wine exports: 513.3 million euros in value, up 12.5% on March 2024, but significantly lower than the growth recorded in January (+20.5%) and February 2025 (+19.3%). Volumes, at 89 million liters, grew by 3.8% over 12 months, but at a slower pace than in previous months (+8.2% in February 2025). Germany continues to grow, but has slowed since the beginning of the year, reaching €275.9 million (+1.7%), with volumes recovering but still remaining in negative territory (-1.4% to 117.1 million liters). The United Kingdom also remained stable but still in negative territory, down 1.4% in value to €168.2 million, but returning to positive territory in terms of volume, which rose to 53.8 million liters (+0.39%).

Canada’s growth slowed again but remains significant, up 8.7% in value (from 14.6% in February) to €94.5 million, while Switzerland fell (-0.78%) to €95.5 million and France held steady (+0.79%) at €64.7 million. The Netherlands stands at €58.7 million in imports (+0.68%), while the downward trend in Italian wine exports to Belgium continues: after +13.1% in January and +2.2% in February, the figure for March, over 12 months, falls to +0.85%, equal to a value of €54.3 million.

The good news does not come from the East either: Japan, at €39.9 million, takes a double-digit leap backwards compared to March 2024 (-10.6%); China is in free fall, and after -27% in February 2025, March sees -22.5% for a value of €16.2 million. Russia's collapse also continues, with a very heavy -62.7% in value, for €30.8 million, and volumes falling from 27.8 million liters to 7.9 million liters when comparing the quarters of 2024 and 2025.

These figures paint a difficult picture for the Italian wine market, as has been the case for some time now, and as confirmed by the high levels of wine stocks, which stood at 46.6 million hectoliters on May 31, 2025 (+0.4% on 2024), according to the latest “Cantina Italia” report. And while the quarter remains positive for Italian wine in terms of value, from next month the figures will be affected by the impact of tariffs, not to mention the fact that all the main partners are slowing down. Even without duties.

