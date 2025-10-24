Mack & Schühle Italia grows and opens a new division in the UK, for British market

Being attentive and present in key markets is increasingly central to the wine industry, whether we are talking about emerging or established players, especially for those operating in international retail. In this context, Mack & Schühle Italia, one of the most important companies in the production and distribution of Italian wines worldwide, announces the launch of Mack & Schühle UK Ltd, a new division dedicated to the British market. This move confirms the group strategy of expanding into major wine markets. And that of the UK is certainly one of them, because one talks, about the third global destination for Italian wine exports,

in the first seven months of 2025 with totaling 449.4 million euros following a total of 851 million euros for the whole of 2024 (Istat data analyzed by WineNews). In July, moreover, the UK even became the top importer of Italian sparkling wines, surpassing the United States. Heading the new division, there is Gianluca Antonini, a seasoned manager with consolidated experience in the international wine sector, who joins the group as General Manager of M&S UK Ltd. The structure of Mack & Schühle UK Ltd is currently under development: Antonini will leverage his international background to define the organization and strategic growth plans, and his deep knowledge of business development and global markets will be a key asset in consolidating the new company.

“The goal - affirms Fedele Angelillo, sole director of Mack & Schühle Italia - is to strengthen the distribution of Italian wines in the United Kingdom, providing services to local distribution channels and enhancing the quality and diversity of our portfolio. This market, one of the top five globally for Italian wine exports, has always been a strategic outlet. Operating directly through our own structure will allow us to be closer to our clients and manage commercial and operational dynamics more effectively. Under the guidance of Gianluca Antonini, we are confident in building a team capable of interpreting the peculiarities of a complex yet highly relevant market like the British one”.

Gianluca Antonini emphasized how “the UK continues to be a central market for Italian wine, but today it requires a direct and well-rooted presence on the territory, combined with a flexible and customer-oriented approach. We will work to build a solid and sustainable structure, capable of strengthening our market presence, enhancing our brands, and offering local partners a modern, efficient, and high-quality service”.

