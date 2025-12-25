Masters of Wine, online auction auctioned off by Sotheby’s collects 147,000 pounds

Several lots were sold just above their minimum estimated prices, with a few exceptions on the upside and some excellent deals for collectors, who managed to secure experiences and bottles even below the expected prices. Nevertheless, the auction achieved a significant total of just over 147,000 pounds: this was the result of the “Explore the World of Fine Wine - The Institute of Masters of Wine Benefit Auction”, organized by the Institute of Masters of Wine and conducted online by Sotheby’s to raise funds to support the activities of the institute.

And, if looking at the results published online by Sotheby’s, one notable absence is the lot that was presented as the absolute top lot (an imperial, 6 liters, of Hommage à Élisabeth Bouchet Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2018 by Château Angélus, including a private tour, tasting, and dinner at the legendary Bordeaux estate for 4 guests in the company of ceo Stéphanie de Boüard-Rivoal, with an estimated starting bid of 19,000 - 39,000 euros). The top lot by hammer price, at 13,500 pounds, consisted of one magnum of Champagne La Grande Année Brut 2015 by Bollinger, paired with a private Champagne-themed dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant L’Abeille in New York with 3 Masters of Wine (Charles Curtis, Lisa Granik, and Mary Gorman-McAdams, all members of the Ordre des Côteaux de Champagne), for 8 guests. The sum of 11,250 pounds was paid for the lot made up of 3 magnums of The Flight vintages 2015, 2019, and 2021 by Screaming Eagle, an icon of Napa Valley, California, along with lunch at the Charter Oak restaurant for four guests with Master of Wine Mary Margaret McCamic. Meanwhile, 10,000 pounds (far exceeding the maximum estimated price of 4,500 pounds in this case) was paid for a lot made up of 4 bottles of Clos des Mouches Rouge 2016 and 4 bottles of Clos des Mouches Blanc 2019 by Joseph Drouhin, plus a private dinner at a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in London in the company of the world most influential wine critic, Jancis Robinson, Master of Wine and recipient of the Order of the British Empire, with wines for the dinner selected personally from her own cellar.

Among the “Italian” lots, the top was the Jeroboam (3 liters) of Brunello Riserva 2016 by Tenuta Greppo Biondi-Santi, a winery which represents the history of the Montalcino region, sold for 3,750 pounds (above the highest estimate of 3,000 pounds). The same price was reached by a lot featuring one magnum of Ornellaia 2013, one of Bolgheri jewels by the Frescobaldi Group, including a private visit and lunch at the estate for 6 guests. Another lot was auctioned off for 3,000 pounds, an experience at the Ceretto estates, in the Langhe, including a private lunch at the Casa dell’Artista for 6-8 guests, a tasting at the Monsordo Bernardina estate (with its iconic Acino), a barrel tasting at the Bricco Rocche estate, and a magnum of Barolo 2021 for each guest. Additionally, 2,000 pounds was the winning bid for one magnum of Franciacorta Vittorio Moretti, and a private visit to the Bellavista winery, in addition to a stay at the Relais de L’Albereta, with a dinner for two people at the Aurum restaurant. Other lots signed by Tenuta San Leonardo, Ferrari Trento, Frescobaldi Gorgona, Castello di Fonterutoli, Isole e Olena, Terlano Arillo in Terra Bianca, and Mosnel also achieved strong results compared to estimates.

