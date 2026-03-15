Meininger awards Prosecco and its great standard-bearer, Giancarlo Moretti Polegato (Villa Sandi)

That Germany has historically been one of the most important markets in the world for Italian wine, and that it was precisely in Germany that the global rise of Prosecco began well before it was widely recognized, are established facts. These are two red threads running through the history of Italian wine which have intertwined once again with the award given by the German publishing group Meininger to Giancarlo Moretti Polegato, head of Villa Sandi, one of the most important and historic producers in the Prosecco universe, who has been named “International Wine Entrepreneur of the Year” at the “Meininger Award - Excellence in Wine & Spirits”, celebrated last night on the eve of “ProWein” in Düsseldorf, taking place from today until March 17th in the German city. Meininger once again turns the spotlight on Italy, as it has done in recent years with leading figures such as Angelo Gaja, Gaetano Marzotto, the Lunelli family of the Ferrari Trento Group, the Frescobaldi family, the Planeta family, and the Mariani family (Castello Banfi, Montalcino). But with Polegato, it is the first time the title has been awarded to a producer from the Prosecco area, a broad territory encompassing the large DOC, the historic Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, and the rising Asolo Montello DOCG. Giancarlo Moretti Polegato, therefore, “has been recognized for his entrepreneurial journey at the helm of Villa Sandi, the historic winery based in Crocetta del Montello. The entrepreneur has demonstrated vision in interpreting the potential of Prosecco, helping to enhance not just a wine but an Italian lifestyle around the world, while also promoting the production areas as top wine tourism destinations. A long-term commitment that has strengthened the international identity of Veneto sparkling wines, transforming wine into an ambassador of culture, landscape, and conviviality”.

“Receiving this recognition is a great source of pride for me: it is an award that belongs not only to Villa Sandi but to an entire territory - comments Giancarlo Moretti Polegato, president of Villa Sandi - and to all the people who, over the years, have helped make Prosecco known and appreciated around the world. Our sparkling wines are extraordinary ambassadors of beauty, culture, and Italian craftsmanship, and today they represent one of the most dynamic expressions of Italy wine exports. This achievement is the result of a shared effort built over time through collaboration among producers, institutions, and local communities. It is by working together that we can continue to promote and share with the world this unique heritage, with the responsibility of preserving it and passing it on to future generations”.

Alongside his production activities, Moretti Polegato “has also been a pioneer of wine tourism. As early as the early 1990s - recalls a note - he opened the doors of Villa Sandi to visitors, anticipating a hospitality model that today represents one of the engines of wine tourism development. The 1622 Palladian villa and the historic underground cellars have become a destination for enthusiasts from all over the world, helping to showcase the wine landscape of the Venetian hills and Italian wine culture. This vision has led Villa Sandi to become a benchmark in the wine tourism landscape, with over 20,000 visitors each year and more than half a million total visitors since it opened to the public. A journey that has transformed the winery into a meeting point between wine, culture, landscape, and hospitality, where the wine experience becomes an integral part of the narration of the territory”.

These, then, are the reasons behind the award assigned by Meininger, publisher of magazines such as “Weinwirtschaft”, “Wine Business International”, “Sommelier”, “Fizz”, and “Weinwelt” which each year honors the personalities who have distinguished themselves in the international wine and spirits scene for their contributions to the sector development in production, trade, and the promotion of wine culture. And once again, Italy takes center stage.

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