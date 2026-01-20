New entry in the sign of excellence: the Abruzzi historical winery Masciarelli joins Altagamma

A new entry which strengthens the role of wine within Altagamma: the historic the Abruzzi-based company Masciarelli, founded by Gianni Masciarelli and now headed by his wife Marina Cvetic, has joined the Foundation, which since 1992 has brought together the finest companies promoting Italian excellence, uniqueness, and lifestyle worldwide. This achievement helps reinforce the representation of the food and wine sector within Altagamma, bringing the number of brands in this segment to 22 and confirming the strategic role of Italian wine in the global luxury and high-end market. Among the great names in Italian winemaking which are part of the Altagamma world, there are Allegrini, Bellavista, Bertani, Biondi Santi, Ca’ del Bosco, Ferrari Trento, Feudi di San Gregorio, Frescobaldi, Livio Felluga, Masciarelli, Masi Agricola, Ornellaia, Pio Cesare, and Tenuta Luce.

“The entry of Masciarelli into Altagamma represents for us a deep recognition of the journey undertaken by our family, starting with Gianni Masciarelli - affirms Marina Cvetic, sole director of Masciarelli Tenute Agricole - and, it is the result of work dedicated to quality, respect for the land, and the international vision that Gianni taught us. The Abruzzi has always been the heart of our identity, an authentic land which inspires every choice we make. Through our wines, we tell the story of a contemporary the Abruzzi, capable of expressing excellence. We share with Altagamma values such as business culture, sustainability, and responsibility. Joining the Foundation means bringing the Abruzzi and the best of made in Italy to the world”.

The Altagamma Foundation - headed by Matteo Lunelli (Cantine Ferrari) - brings together over 100 brands of Italian excellence operating in sectors such as fashion, design, jewelry, food, hospitality, automotive, and yachting, including wine, with names like Allegrini, Bellavista, Bertani, Biondi Santi, Ca’ del Bosco, Ferrari Trento, Feudi di San Gregorio, Frescobaldi, Livio Felluga, Masciarelli, Masi Agricola, Ornellaia, Pio Cesare, and Tenuta Luce, as well as spirits brands such as Nonino, Segnana, and Campari, in addition to illycaffè, Sanpellegrino, Acquerello, Baratti & Milano, and Calvisius. The addition of Masciarelli brings the number of wine and food brands to 22, underscoring the economic and symbolic importance of this sector for Italian high-end products, especially in the year when Unesco included Italian Cooking in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Masciarelli winery was founded in 1981 upon the initiative of Gianni Masciarelli, a symbolic figure of the Abruzzi winemaking and a great innovator, whose work helped promote and enhance the wines of the region, positioning the Abruzzi among Italy most important wine-producing areas. Since 2008, the company has been headed by Marina Cvetic Masciarelli, Gianni life and business partner, along with their daughters Miriam Lee and Chiara Masciarelli. An ambassador of the Abruzzi wine excellence in Italy and worldwide, Masciarelli Tenute Agricole offers 7 product lines, for a total of 22 labels, with an annual production of over 2 million bottles and exports reaching 60 countries.

“We are honored to welcome Masciarelli among Altagamma members - declared Stefania Lazzaroni, Altagamma dg - this winery brings not only the prestige and experience of an absolutely top-quality product, unanimously appreciated, but also enriches the representative map of Italian excellence within the Foundation with a region, the Abruzzi, which offers exceptional biodiversity not widely known. This is further proof of the unique variety and widespread presence across the Italian territory of our culture of know-how”.

Copyright © 2000/2026