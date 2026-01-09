Pinot Nero means Oltrepò Pavese: it is the leader vineyard with a quarter of vineyard area

It is well known that Oltrepò Pavese is Italy most important Pinot Noir territory, famous for its Metodo Classico sparkling wine and the new label name “Classese”, which will be officially presented at Vinitaly 2026 (Verona, April 12th - 15th). And, if since its introduction in Italy, Oltrepò Pavese has been considered the homeland of Pinot Noir, boasting the largest vineyard area for this grape nationwide, current data confirms that Pinot Noir is now the predominant variety in Oltrepò itself, surpassing native red grapes. Updated statistics, communicated from the Consortium, report a total vineyard area in Oltrepò Pavese of 11,539 hectares, of which 2,869 hectares (24.9%) are dedicated to Pinot Noir, used for both Metodo Classico DOCG (Classese) and Pinot Nero dell’Oltrepò Pavese DOC. Two other black grape varieties follow (together accounting for 67% of the total), Croatina (24.7% of the surface) and Barbera (13.6%). Among white grapes, which make up 33% of the total, the most common are Pinot Grigio, Riesling Italico, and Moscato Bianco, with 11.7%, 7.4%, and 6.9% respectively.

The average vineyard altitude is 231 meters above sea level, but DOCG vineyards easily reach 631 meters and IGT vineyards up to 770 meters. These maximum altitudes highlight the wide elevation range offered by the territory, which, thanks to its ample space, can leverage altitude to better cope with rising average temperatures linked to climate change. 98% of Oltrepò Pavese vineyards are DOC/DOCG (with DOCG alone covering 38% of the total), with an average vine age of 25 years and a clear preference for Guyot upbringing (76.7%). According to the Consortium, there is significant potential for increasing the number of DOCG-certified bottles thanks also to the revival of Classese, the Blanc de Noirs (and Rosé de Noirs) which carries on Oltrepò Pavese sparkling wine heritage and confirms a quality tradition spanning over 160 years.

History tells us that Italian Metodo Classico originated in Valle Scuropasso in the mid-19th century, first as the source of Pinot Noir base wine for sparkling production and soon after with the creation in 1865 of the Blanc de Noirs by Count Vistarino. This tradition evolved in 1984 into Classese, Classico Pavese, whose new labels will be unveiled next April at Vinitaly 2026.

Completing the statistical overview, the municipalities with the largest vineyard areas are Santa Maria della Versa (9.6%), Montalto Pavese (7.5%), Montù Beccaria (7.4%), Borgo Priolo (6.8%), and Montecalvo Versiggia (5.7%). Looking at the two most planted varieties, Pinot Noir is mainly found in Montalto Pavese (304 hectares), Montecalvo Versiggia (217 hectares), and Borgo Priolo (216 hectares), while Croatina dominates in Santa Maria della Versa (300 hectares), Montù Beccaria (295 hectares), and Rovescala (278 hectares).

