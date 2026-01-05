“Polo Vitivinicolo del Triveneto” arises, an innovative model for wine traceability

In a complex system like that of Italian wine, which is rooted in the essence of the PDO and PGI system, and has long been joined by certifications linked not only to origin but also to production methods, sometimes even necessary to access certain markets (from organic to integrated production, for example, and more broadly tied to the concept of sustainability, which is no longer just environmental but also social), the work of certification is becoming increasingly more important. And, in this regard, Italy is about to welcome “Polo Vitivinicolo del Triveneto” - “Triveneto Wine Hub”, presented as “the largest coordinated system of control bodies and Consortia in the country, an innovative model serving the quality, traceability, and competitiveness of Italian wine, arisen from the path initiated over ten years ago by Triveneta Certificazioni”. The presentation is scheduled for January 31st, 2026, in San Vito al Tagliamento (Pordenone), with the participation of the members of the “Triveneto Wine Hub”, namely the Consortia of DOC delle Venezie, Prosecco DOC, DOC Friuli, DOC Friuli Grave, and certification bodies Ceviq, Siquria, Valoritalia, and Asso-Odc.

