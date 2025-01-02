Royal toasts: all the wineries and wine merchants awarded the British “Royal Warrant”

Bollinger, Louis Roederer, Moët & Chandon, Pol Roger, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, and Laurent Perrier for Champagne wines, and again, Symington Family Estates for Porto Graham’s, Portuguese Taylor, and British CamelValley: these are the only direct and official winery suppliers of the Royal House of Great Britain, which are granted the “Royal Warrant”, the “seal” allowing this privilege to a list of a few hundreds of wineries from all sectors, renewed between May and December 2024 by His Majesty, the Prince of Wales and King of England, Charles III, and Queen Camilla. But, obviously, there is much more in the royal cellars and glasses, with wines coming from all over the world, supplied by selected wine distributors and wine merchants.

As, for example, Corney & Barrow, which also distributes Italian wines from brands such as Antinori, Biondi-Santi, Tenuta di Biserno, Borgogno, Brezza, Castiglion del Bosco, Ceretto, Giacomo Conterno, Poderi Luigi Einaudi, Fontodi, Frescobaldi, Fuligni, Gaja, Il Marroneto, Masi, Ornellaia, Pasqua, Passopisciario, Quintarelli, Rinaldi, Dal Forno, Tenuta San Guido, Luciano Sandrone, Tenuta di Trinoro, and Vietti, just to mention some of them. Or Justerini & Brooks, with wines from wineries such as Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Fratelli Alessandria, Le Ragnaie, Azelia, Petrolo, Masseto, Monteraponi, Quintodecimo, gruppo ColleMassari, Paolo Scavino, Roberto Voerzio, Oddero, Roagna, Gini, Bruno Giacosa, Bibi Graetz, Tua Rita, Fonterutoli, Tenuta Sette Ponti, Pio Cesare, Casanova di Neri, Isole e Olena, Duemani, and Case Basse di Gianfranco Soldera, to make other examples. But, also Lea & Sandeman, which has Italian wineries such as Palmento Costanzo, Corteaura, Tormaresca, Giodo, Le Macchiole, and Castello della Sala di Antinori on the catalog, or Walker & Wodehouse with wineries such as Alois Lageder, Giovanni Rossi, Castellare di Castellina e Rocca di Frassinello, Ferrari, Suavia, and Val d’Oca, among others. Without forgetting Berry Bros. & Rudd with brands such as Badia a Coltibuono, Graci, Guado al Tasso di Antinori, Massolino, Trediberri, E. Pira di Chiara Boschis, Castello di Bolgheri, G.D Vajra, Giacomo Fenocchio, Castello dei Rampolla, Cerbaiona, Tassi, Produttori del Barbaresco, and G. B. Burlotto among the many.

Because on the tables of the British royals, Italian wine can’t be missed, of which King Charles III is a great enthusiast, as we explained on WineNews.

