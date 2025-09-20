Sandokan’s Prosecco DOC is born: Kabir Bedi signs a limited edition with Ponte1948

From the “black jungle” to the vineyards of Veneto, the legendary Sandokan falls in love with Prosecco and arrives at the winery: Italian actor Kabir Bedi, icon of cinema and TV, puts his signature on “Action”, a Magnum of Prosecco DOC Extra Dry Organic Special Edition, born from the collaboration with the historic Viticoltori Ponte1948 and Care To Action, an NGO that supports children, women, and the most vulnerable communities in India, of which he is Global Ambassador. The “Tiger of Malaysia”, a legend of the small and big screen thanks to “Sandokan”, based on the novels by Emilio Salgari, but also “James Bond”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “Dynasty”, “Murder, She Wrote”, and “Magnum P.I.”, among many other hits beloved by the general public, will be the star of an event at the winery in Ponte di Piave to mark the launch of the new Sandokan series - starring Can Yaman, which will debut on Rai 1 on December 1, 2025 - to present the limited edition destined to become a collector’s item for fans and enthusiasts around the world.

The highly evocative and iconic label originates from a mandala, a symbolic diagram of Sanskrit origin representing the universe, widespread in Indian and Tibetan cultures and used as an object of meditation and spiritual development. Drawing or coloring a mandala can promote calm, concentration, inner balance, and discovery of one’s deepest self. From the center of the mandala rises the muzzle of a golden tiger, an emblem of strength and a clear reference to Salgari’s heroic character played by Bedi, who has put his priceless seal on this legendary project with his signature.

Ponte1948 is one of the most dynamic and important companies in the Veneto wine industry. It represents 1,000 members, with 3,000 hectares of vineyards stretching from north of Venice to the foothills of the province of Treviso, producing 20 million bottles each year, destined for over 30 countries around the world.

