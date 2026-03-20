Sanguis Jovis No. 9 on “artificial”: how humans enhance, not oppose, nature

In a time when Artificial Intelligence occupies the center of public debate and collective emotion, the term “artificial” risks being reduced to only one of its meanings, the techno-informatic one. Yet, the word actually holds a much broader, deeper, ancient, and dynamic meaning, referring directly to science and to its distinctive purpose: enhancing the ability of humanity to understand nature and to intervene in it with intelligence and technique - that is, with art - to do what serves human needs. Artificial, therefore, is not the opposite of natural, but rather the human way of inhabiting nature: interpreting it, adapting to it, and, when necessary, correcting it, ultimately transforming it. And in this sense, wine has always been one of the quintessential artificial products: son of nature, yet impossible without human knowledge, experience, sensitivity, and culture. The vine grows; wine is made through multifaceted artistry. It is on this dual register that “Sanguis Jovis” No. 9 (July 6th - 10th in Montalcino), the High School of Sangiovese, will unfold. The program is promoted by the Banfi Foundation, headed by Rodolfo Maralli, and serves as the cultural extension of Castello Banfi, one of the leading wineries in the region. Its aim is to explore and study everything connected to one of Italy most important red grape varieties, and the most significant in Tuscany. The theme for 2026 - conceived and developed, as always, by professors Attilio Scienza, professor of Viticulture at the University of Milan and one of Italy foremost wine experts and not only, and Alberto Mattiacci, professor of Economics and Marketing at Sapienza University of Rome, respectively President and Director of “Sanguis Jovis” - is “Artificial: When the hand of man improves nature”. The goal is to explore this fertile tension between nature and artifice, tradition and innovation, human intelligence and artificial intelligence. Through lectures, seminars, practical exercises, tastings, visits, and guided discussions, 20 participants (10 Students, graduates within the last 18 months, and 10 Professionals) will take part, all selected through an admission call (the deadline to apply is June 16th, 2026, here). Additionally, 10 scholarships will be awarded for the Student category, and between three and five funding grants for the Professional category, offered by prestigious companies and institutions from the region, but not only.

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