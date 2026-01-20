Tenuta San Guido and Produttori del Barbaresco, the “champions” of 2025 on Liv-Ex

The iconic label of Bolgheri, Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, and one of the symbolic products of the Langhe, Barbaresco, signed by one of the finest examples of virtuous and high-quality cooperation in Italian winemaking, such as Produttori del Barbaresco: these are the “champions”, the first for value traded, the second for trading volumes, in 2025 on Liv-Ex. A complex and still negative year overall for the secondary fine wine market on the most renowned dedicated platform, as analyzed by WineNews, but one that, in the last three months, has shown positive signals which inspire hope, and offer interesting insights. Starting with the reaffirmation of the concept of quality wine as “accessible luxury”, which has rewarded many Italian wines.

Looking at the list of the “Top 10 wine trade by value in 2025”, i.e. the wines which moved the most value, at the top, there is exactly Sassicaia 2020, with the latest selling price set at 183.3 euros per bottle, and Tenuta San Guido also taking position no. 8 with the 2022 vintage (182.8 euros), and no. 10 with the 2021 (231 euros), which are, in fact, the most “affordable” prices among the 10 wines on the list. Another Italian wine icon is also featured, i.e. Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2019 by Giacomo Conterno (632 euros as the latest traded price per bottle), in a group that includes four vintages of Château Lafite Rothschild (2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022), and California symbols, Screaming Eagle with its Cabernet Sauvignon (with the highest absolute traded price per bottle at 1,629 euros), and Opus One 2021.

And while Sassicaia 2020 also appears on the list of the most traded wines by volume, at the very top, as mentioned, there is Barbaresco 2021 by Produttori del Barbaresco (18.2 euros per bottle as the latest traded price), alongside another Italian wine excellence, Tignanello 2022, one of Antinori jewels (96 euros per bottle as the latest traded price), in a list completed by wines from estates such as Domaines Leflaive, Domaine Tempier, Château Pitevin, Château Lynch Bages, Pol Roger, and Vega Sicilia, with quotations ranging between 21 and 66 euros per bottle as the latest traded price.

These “records” by Tenuta San Guido and Produttori del Barbaresco are joined by that of Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva 2014 by Bruno Giacosa, which, with a +62.5%, was the best-performing wine overall in terms of revaluation, both in the Italy 100 (an index which includes Barolo by Bartolo Mascarello from all vintages from 2011 to 2020, as well as Barbaresco by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno from vintages 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2015, Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva by Bruno Giacosa from vintages 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017, and all vintages from 2012 to 2021 of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia and Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori, and Ornellaia and Masseto by the Frescobaldi Group, as well as 100% Sangiovese Toscana IGT by Soldera Case Basse from vintages 2009 to 2019, excluding 2010), and in the Liv-Ex 1000.

And, after all, the trend among the market and collectors to focus on quality wines at more accessible costs than in the recent past is evidenced both by the sharp price drops recorded in the latest Bordeaux en primeur campaigns and by the 2025 analysis of the Liv-Ex 1000, the platform broadest index, which, despite a number of labels and vintages in line with the average of the last five years, saw the average price per traded case decrease by 12.6%, with an increase in trades for wines in a lower price range. And, more generally, looking at the entire Liv-Ex platform, the overall result in 2025 is that the total value of trades fell by 5% compared to 2024, while trading volumes were up by 8.7%.

Among other trends highlighted by Liv-Ex, there is the growth of the European market compared to the American one, clearly penalized first by news and then by the application of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump: the value of purchases by American buyers fell by 43.6% compared to 2024, with UK buyers limiting the decline to around 7%, while “European” purchases increased in value by 48.2% compared to 2024, with Tuscan wines among the main beneficiaries, with purchases from Europe up by 103.9% compared to 2024.

“2025 was a real rollercoaster for the fine wine market. After the introduction of tariffs and a poorly executed Bordeaux en primeur campaign - comments Tom Burchfield, Head of Market Intelligence at Liv-Ex - prospects in June 2025 were rather bleak. However, in the second half of the year, signs of recovery began to emerge, with the main Liv-Ex indexes finding some stability. After three consecutive years of steady decline, this was positive news. At the start of 2026, it feels like the market is beginning to turn: the sentiment in the Asian market has improved, while European purchases have increased by 50% over last year, filling much of the gap left by the U.S. withdrawal. If these encouraging signs continue to consolidate in the first half of the year, we may finally declare that the market has entered a recovery phase”.

