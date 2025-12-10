The name “Classese” on the label: the turning point for Oltrepò Pavese Classic Method sparkling wine

The assembly of the Classese Oltrepò Pavese Consortium has recently approved Regulations for the Use of the Classese Brand. It is the new name for the Metodo Classico DOCG, made from Oltrepò Pavese Pinot Noir, and will be immediately used on labels. This is a turning point for the Classic Method sparkling wine from Oltrepò Pavese, the most important Italian terroir of Pinot Noir (and more). The name will be officially presented at Vinitaly 2026 (Verona, April 12th-15th). More than 99% voted in favor, emphasizing the producers' unity of purpose. They were united in their shared commitment to a widely shared project - strengthening the wine growing region, to unite the Oltrepò region.

This new approach was discussed again during the assembly held last February. The name was chosen to give the Metodo Classico identity and distinction, and avoid the ongoing and inevitable confusion with numerous other Oltrepò Pavese appellations. Furthermore, it facilitates more effective promotion and positioning policies on national and international markets. The assembly also unanimously adopted several changes to the specifications for other denominations. Francesca Seralvo, president of the Consortium, explained, “ the objective is to extend Classese to the entire region and its wines, which is why we are also working on the DOCs”. There are essentially two main changes: a reduction in yields per hectare for Pinot Grigio dell'Oltrepò Pavese DOC, approved by 90% of the vote, and also for Pinot Noir dell'Oltrepò Pavese DOC, approved unanimously. Yields per hectare will be reduced from 150 to 125 quintals per hectare and from 120 to 100 quintals per hectare, respectively.

Seralvo also stated that “we unanimously voted to approve the Classese Brand Usage Regulations, and I cannot hide my satisfaction in the unity of purpose the region has rediscovered. The Regulations are a fundamental tool to narrate the history and quality of our Metodo Classico as well as quickly begin the promotional process that must immediately complement the commitment to quality that all of us producers put into the vineyard and winery every day”. She added that “through the Brand Usage Regulations, we will be able to immediately begin writing Classese on the label”.

The renewal process started when the current Board of Directors was appointed in March 2024. The turning point came in February 2025, when the Consortium assembly voted almost unanimously to approve the new specifications for the Metodo Classico DOCG. The historic vote introduced numerous quality standards, the result of technical discussions promoted by the region previously, and chose to restore the original name of the Oltrepò sparkling wine - Classese, the combination of Classico and Pavese.

Exactly 160 years ago, in Rocca de' Giorgi, Count Vistarino produced the first Oltrepò Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine together with Carlo Gancia, who over the following century would become the spearhead of the area's production. Classese was founded in 1984, when a group of 12 producers, members of the Consortium, decided to specifically promote the Metodo Classico from Pinot Noir. They created an association and introduced the term that would distinguish it from other appellations, to acknowledge the increasingly central role this type had assumed for the area. Today, by introducing regulations to use it, Classese has returned to the label, and is now poised to become the flagship of the only international sparkling wine region entirely dedicated to Blanc de Noirs and Rosé de Noirs.

