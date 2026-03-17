“The Wine of Champions”, the project which unites football champions and wine by Fabio Cordella

Among the many wine producers present at a fair like ProWein, you might come across some truly unique ones. Such as former Inter and Real Madrid striker Ivan Zamorano, or French World Cup champion and former Roma defender Vincent Candela, or former Juventus striker Amauri, or former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastian Frey, or even his fellow goalkeeper Julio Cesar, a key figure in Inter historic 2010 “Treble”, as well as teammates Samuel Eto’o, Marco Materazzi and Wesley Sneijder. Or, as it also happened at Vinitaly 2025, you might even bump into one of the greatest football talents of all time, like Ronaldinho. And you might get the chance to taste Italian wines co-produced by champions such as Roberto Carlos, Marcos Cafu, John Terry, Eden Hazard, and others. All of them are part of “The Wine of Champions”, an entrepreneurial project by Fabio Cordella, arisen in Salento and now present throughout Italy and across the world, whom we met once again in Düsseldorf, where the fair closes today.

A project unlike many others, capable of bringing the wines of Salento, and not only, to a different and wider audience than that of traditional wine lovers, such as the world of sports and football in particular. A project that, as Fabio Cordella himself told us from Düsseldorf, will also become a TV series produced by one of the world largest media companies (as we will tell you in more detail in the coming days, from Vinitaly 2026 in Verona, where, of course, many of the champion partners of the “The Wine of Champions” project will be present).

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