Time capsule in the vineyard of Gianni Tessari: a snapshot of 2025 wine for people of 2050

What will wine be like in 25 years? A French study even hypothesized 4 different scenarios, showing just how complex it is to predict the future of the sector. But if “history is the teacher of life”, as Marcus Tullius Cicero claimed, and if “studying the past helps us understand the future”, as underlined Confucius, then in 2050, it might be useful to look back at the state of the soil, the tools used for grape harvesting and production, and even how wine was portrayed by the media and wine critics in 2025. “An intense and important year”, personally, for Gianni Tessari, head of the Giannitessari winery in Roncà (Verona), which spans three territories such as Soave, Colli Berici, and Monti Lessini, which due to “a particularly unique vintage for economic, political, and social reasons”, and also the birth of a grandchild, “one of those events which changes your perspective on time”, says, he decided to bury a time capsule in the garden of his winery, complete with a metal plaque with the writing: “do not open before 2050”.

Inside the stainless steel container, the winemaker and his team placed a collection of objects with symbolic and historical value. For example, a soil sample from each of the three appellations where the winery produces its wines. Like a sort of “journey” through the production chain, each item in the box represents a phase of wine. Starting from the earth, as said, then moving to the harvest: whoever opens it in 2050 will find, among other things, the scissors and gloves used in the vineyard to select grape clusters, along with a note on the 2025 harvest written by Tessari (who is also the enologist of his wines, ed). But, there are also a wine thief (the so-called “alzavino”) and some corks, symbolizing the cellar work phase, and of course, bottles, the fruit of the work of everyone. Four were chosen: Dosaggio Zero Monti Lessini Riserva DOC, Perinato Soave Classico DOC, Pian Alto Colli Berici DOC, and Piwi Rebellis from Solaris grapes, in addition to a wine glass to taste them.

“2025 was one of those years that, once concluded, asks the industry and its players more than ever to pause and calmly reflect on the best way forward - explains Tessari - the contents of the time capsule aim to be a snapshot of the current wine world, in a year full of changes and so important to me”.

But, the container also includes magazines and newspapers covering wine news and the most relevant topics of 2025, along with Giannitessari press review, a collection of authoritative wine guides, and other testimonies.

“If I think about how the world has changed over the last quarter century - continues Tessari - and especially how the wine universe has evolved, I am extremely curious to know, in 2050, which tools we take for granted today will still be in use and which won’t, what new creations will enter our daily lives, and with what words and on what platforms we will continue to talk about and communicate wine”.

