To Alejandro Bulgheroni, “Lifetime Achievement Award” by “Wine Enthusiast”

Argentinian oil magnate and wine producer Alejandro Bulgheroni, 82 years, has won the prestigious “Wine Star Lifetime Achievement Award” 2025, presented by the U.S. magazine Wine Enthusiast: a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for an entrepreneur deeply in love with Italy and Tuscany, where he recently inaugurated the monumental Tenuta Meraviglia, located in the former Cariola Quarry in Bolgheri (a property that joins nearby Tenuta Le Colonne, the historic Dievole in Chianti Classico, and Poggio Landi and Podere Brizio in Montalcino, just to name those in Italy). His journey into wine began at the age of 64, and today he owns 15 estates in some of the world most prestigious wine regions. In a recent interview with WineNews, Bulgheroni stated that, despite all the challenges in the industry, “this is the right time to invest in wine. In life, if you wait for everything to be perfect, you’ll never do anything”.

Born in Argentina, Bulgheroni, an executive in the energy sector, gradually ventured into the wine world, almost by chance, or perhaps by destiny. In 1997, while searching for land to build a seaside home in Punta del Este, Uruguay, he and his wife Bettina discovered a stunning coastal property in Garzón, in the Maldonado department. The topography of this area was unlike the flat plains of other Uruguayan wine regions. In Garzón, gentle hills with eroded basalt soils shape the landscape. Falling in love with the land, he planted his first vines in 2007 under the guidance of renowned winemaker Alberto Antonini. Inaugurated in 2016, Bodega Garzón boasts an impressive, cutting-edge design with a strong focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, earning its Leed certification. His experience in the energy sector reinforced his commitment to giving back to the land, making sustainability a key part of his mission. “I firmly believe that by prioritizing environmental protection, we can create meaningful and positive change for the future”, affirms Bulgheroni to Wine Enthusiast.

His portfolio of estates has grown exponentially over nearly two decades of investment in the wine industry. His properties include Garzón and Brisas in Uruguay; Argento, Viña Artesano, Vistalba, and Otronia in Mendoza and Patagonia; Lithology in Napa Valley; Dievole, Poggio Landi, Podere Brizio, Tenuta Le Colonne, and Cantina Meraviglia in Tuscany; Château Suau and Château de Langalerie in Bordeaux; and Alkina in Barossa Valley. Over the years, he has learned to value the importance of a great team, collaborating with top experts. In addition to Antonini, wine consultant Michel Rolland oversees several of his estates. A recurring theme in his wines is the expression of their unique terroir. “What I love most is discovering how each terroir has its own personality and how wine allows us to unite tradition, nature, and community, creating culture, tourism, jobs, and a deep sense of belonging”, affirms Bulgheroni. His forward-thinking approach has led him to embrace hospitality as “a natural extension of winemaking” offering an immersive vineyard experience which goes far beyond tasting. His estates allow guests to fully appreciate the land and connect with the emotions the winemaker seeks to evoke in every glass. “More than vineyards, more than estates, each destination reflects a philosophy of tradition, culture, and sustainable luxury. It is not about luxury for its own sake. It is about consistency”, he affirms. Bulgheroni unwavering commitment to excellence has enabled him to carve out a distinctive path in the industry through innovation, strong conviction, and a comprehensive global perspective on the world of wine.

