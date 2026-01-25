“Top 100 Value Wines 2025 - Everyday Gems” by Suckling: Pinot Grigio Collio by Schiopetto No. 1

Pinot Grigio Collio 2024 by Schiopetto, one of the leading names in the wine scene of Friuli-Venezia Giulia and among the great white wines of Collio, is ranked No. 1 in “Top 100 Value Wines 2025 - Everyday Gems” by James Suckling, one of the most famous wine critics in the world. “Elegant, vibrant, and concentrated, among the best expressions of Pinot Grigio available today regardless of price, our No. 1 wine perfectly embodies the concept of great value, demonstrating precision, balance, and consistency at a price of about 18 dollars. It is also produced in sufficient volumes to be available in various markets”, it is the review of one of Schiopetto's most iconic wines. The ranking focuses on bottles priced at 40 dollars or less, based on Wine-Searcher data, and is built on the price/score ratio, with quality weighing slightly more than price. Availability in markets and production size also play a role.

Italy is represented by five wines in total, all white wines, with three labels in the “Top 10”: in addition to No. 1, there are Soave Classico La Rocca 2023 by Pieropan (No. 5), a benchmark winery for Soave, and Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico San Paolo Riserva 2021 by Pievalta (No. 9), an estate in the Marche region owned by Barone Pizzini, the renowned Franciacorta winery headed by Silvano Brescianini, which created the first biodynamic winery in the area with Pievalta. Further down, at No. 24, there is Sauvignon Blanc Collio Cicinis 2024 by Attems (Frescobaldi Group), a historic Friuli wine family and a symbol of the denomination, with Count Douglas Attems having helped found the Collio Wine Consortium in 1964. And, still, Sauvignon Alto Adige Oberkerschbaum Riserva 2022 by J. Hofstätter, a symbolic name of South Tyrol, at position No. 35.

“We tasted nearly 45,000 wines in 2025 and found many that offer outstanding value”, one can read on jamessuckling.com, which explains that, “especially within the Top 10, we favored wines produced on a significant commercial scale, typically around 2,000 cases (about 24,000 bottles) or more, with proven availability in various markets such as the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and parts of Asia. The goal was to highlight wines that not only offer exceptional value but that consumers worldwide can realistically find, purchase, and enjoy”.

The “Top 100” includes wines from 12 countries: Australia leads (18 wines), followed by New Zealand (13), Chile (12), Spain (9), Portugal (9), Argentina (8), Austria (8), the United States (7), Italy (5), France (5), Germany (4), and South Africa (2).

Focus - “Top 100 Value Wines 2025 - Everyday Gems” by James Suckling

1 - Schiopetto Pinot Grigio Collio 2024

2 - Terra Sancta Pinot Noir Central Otago Bannockburn Mysterious Diggings 2024

3 - Arterberry Maresh Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Maresh 2023

4 - Te Mata Chardonnay Hawke’s Bay Elston 2024

5 - Pieropan Soave Classico La Rocca 2023

6 - K Vintners Syrah Yakima Valley Motor City Kitty 2022

7 - Frankland Estate Riesling Frankland River Isolation Ridge 2024

8 - César Márquez Mencía Bierzo Parajes 2023

9 - Pievalta Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico San Paolo Riserva 2021

10 - Moss Wood Margaret River Amy’s 2023

11 - Jean-Marc Burgaud Morgon Côte du Py 2023

12 - Rieslingfreak Riesling Eden Valley No. 4 2025

13 - Günther Steinmetz Riesling Mosel Wintricher Geierslay Kabinett 2024

14 - Michel Guignier Morgon Canon 2023

15 - Ata Rangi Chardonnay Martinborough Pōtiki 2024

16 - Adelina Riesling Clare Valley Polish Hill Smith 2024

17 - Weedenborn Sauvignon Blanc Rheinhessen Réserve Trocken 2023

18 - Mt. Difficulty Chardonnay Central Otago Lowburn Valley Ghost Town 2023

19 - Yohan Lardy Moulin-à-Vent Vieilles Vignes de 1903 2023

20 - Vollenweider Riesling Mosel Goldgrube Kabinett Wurzelecht 2023

21 - Les Héritiers Saint-Genys Morgon Aux Charmes 2023

22 - Sommer Riesling Austria Handwerk 2023

23 - Vasse Felix Chardonnay Margaret River 2024

24 - Attems Sauvignon Blanc Collio Cicinis 2024

25 - Lethbridge Riesling Henty Dr Nadeson 2024

26 - Clos Henri Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough Otira Glacial Stones 2024

27 - El Enemigo Semillon Mendoza 2023

28 - White Walnut Estate Chardonnay Dundee Hills White Walnut Vineyard 2023

29 - Domaine Boris Champy Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Beaune Bignon 421 2023

30 - Trinity Hill Marsanne Roussanne Hawke’s Bay 2024

31 - Lo Stesso Fiano Heathcote 2025

32 - Filipa Pato & William Wouters Baga Bairrada Nossa Calcário Vinhas Velhas 2023

33 - Alzinger Riesling Wachau Ried Loibenberg Smaragd 2024

34 - Kloster Eberbach Riesling Rheingau Baikenkopf GG 2024

35 - J. Hofstätter Sauvignon Alto Adige Oberkerschbaum Riserva 2022

36 - Mount Edward Pinot Noir Central Otago 2023

37 - Paritua Chardonnay Hawke’s Bay Willow 2024

38 - Christina & Rainer Wess Riesling Kremstal Ried Pfaffenberg 2024

39 - Tapiz Malbec Mendoza Alta Collection 2023

40 - Pikes Riesling Clare Valley The Merle 2024

41 - Pormenor Douro Branco 2023

42 - Red Tail Ridge Riesling Finger Lakes Dry 2024

43 - Adega Regional Colares Malvasia de Colares 2021

44 - Concha y Toro Cabernet Sauvignon Pirque Terrunyo Pirque Viejo Vineyard 2022

45 - Schuster Blaufränkisch Burgenland St. Margarethen Dorfkultur 2023

46 - Pegasus Bay Chardonnay Waipara Valley Virtuoso 2021

47 - Artazu Garnacha Navarra Pasos de San Martín 2023

48 - Quinta de Saes Dão Estágio Prolongado Reserva 2021

49 - Envínate Ribeira Sacra Lousas Viñas de Aldea 2023

50 - Margan Semillon Hunter Valley Francis John Margan 2025

51 - Love Block Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 2022

52 - Constantino Ramos Vinho Verde Monção e Melgaço Zafirah 2024

53 - El Hato y el Garabato Arribes Ecléctico En Barrica 2023

54 - Vinea Marson Sangiovese Heathcote 2021

55 - Viña Zorzal Navarra Señora de las Alturas Blanco 2024

56 - The Landing Chardonnay Bay of Islands 2024

57 - Zephyr Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough MKIII 2024

58 - Sato Gamay Central Otago La Ferme de Sato Alyssum 2023

59 - Guímaro Ribeira Sacra Camiño Real 2024

60 - David & Nadia Swartland Elpidios 2023

61 - Arribas Wine Company Portugal Belfo Palhete 2023

62 - Yeringberg Viognier Yarra Valley 2023

63 - Textura Wines Dão Branco Pretexto 2023

64 - Santa Rita Cabernet Franc Valle de Colchagua Floresta 2023

65 - Viña Koyle Garnatxa Alto Colchagua Cerro Basalto Los Lingues Vineyard 2023

66 - All Saints Estate Rutherglen Pierre 2023

67 - Dagaz Carignan Valle de Maule Vigno 2022

68 - Amici Chardonnay Sonoma County Sonoma Coast 2024

69 - Basket Range Wine Cabernet Sauvignon Adelaide Hills Estate 2024

70 - BenMarco Chardonnay Valle de Uco Gualtallary Sin Límites 2024

71 - Caliterra Malbec Valle de Colchagua Pétreo 2023

72 - Carmen Semillon Apalta Quijada 2022

73 - Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Synthesis 2022

74 - Estancia Los Cardones Garnacha Salta Tigerstone 2023

75 - Gillmore Vermentino Valle de Loncomilla Vermentino del Maule 2024

76 - Achaval Ferrer Malbec Luján de Cuyo 2021

77 - Zaha Malbec Paraje Altamira Valle de Uco Toko Vineyard 2023

78 - Luca Chardonnay Valle de Uco Tupungato G Lot 2024

79 - Sophenia Malbec Gualtallary Valle de Uco Ello 2021

80 - Coriole Fiano McLaren Vale Rubato Reserve 2024

81 - Clover Hill Tasmania Blanc de Blancs

82 - Stadt Krems Riesling Kremstal Ried Grillenparz EL 2024

83 - Lenzmark Wines Grüner Veltliner Niederösterreich New Chapter 2024

84 - Pfaffl Weissburgunder Niederösterreich Nuss 2024

85 - Bodegas y Viñedos Ponce Bobal Manchuela P.F 2024

86 - Sons of Eden Shiraz Barossa Valley Zephyrus 2023

87 - Lackner Tinnacher Weissburgunder Südsteiermark Ried Steinbach Kogel 1STK 2023

88 - Mengoba Mencía Bierzo Mencía de Espanillo 2022

89 - San Pedro Pinot Noir Valle de Malleco 1865 Tayu 2024

90 - Undurraga Montepulciano Cauquenes Terroir Hunter Rarities 2022

91 - Moretta Carignan Valle de Maule Carigno del Maule 2022

92 - Aphros Loureiro Vinho Verde Daphne 2022

93 - Laberinto País Valle de Maule Colbun Arcillas 2023

94 - Tabalí Viognier Valle de Limarí Barranco 2023

95 - Yalumba Viognier Eden Valley The Virgilius 2023

96 - Marchand & Burch Chardonnay Mount Barker 2024

97 - Quinta de Santiago Alvarinho Vinho Regional Minho Reserva 2022

98 - Stellenrust Chenin Blanc Stellenbosch The Mothership 2024

99 - Amaren Rioja El Cristo de Samaniego Viñedo Singular 2021

100 - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery Riesling Finger Lakes Margrit 2024

