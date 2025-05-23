Urban vineyards, the new trend phenomenon: 157 (covering 600 hectares) in big cities of 35 countries

The urban vineyards phenomenon is growing rapidly around the world. There are now 157 vineyards located in big cities in 35 Countries, which cover more than 600 hectares. Specifically, 108 urban vineyards have been registered in Europe. Italy is the leading Country as it boasts the highest number of urban vineyards (32), spread over 15 different cities. Venice is the Italian city that has the highest number of registered urban vineyards, boasting 7 vineyards, followed by Rome that has 4 and Bolzano, 3. Naples, Milan and Catania have 2 urban vineyards each. In Europe, Prague is the city that has the most “vineyards”, boasting 15 urban vineyards. These numbers come from the “World Urban Vineyards Atlas”, a study on the growing phenomenon of urban vineyards around the world, presented for the first time by Nicola Purrello, president of the Urban Vineyards Association (UVA). Purrello is a staunch supporter of recovering abandoned or forgotten winemaking businesses in urban areas. He and his family, in fact, have recovered an abandoned vineyard on the outskirts of Catania. The report was presented during the 15th edition of the “National Day of Wine and Oil Culture”, promoted by the Italian Sommelier Association (AIS), held at the Ministry of Education in Rome and sponsored by the Ministries of Education, Culture and Agriculture. Sandro Camilli , president of AIS, introduced the talk, “Urban vineyards, young people and the regeneration of cities”, at the roundtable discussion including representatives of the three sponsoring Ministries, prestigious members of the academic world, such as Mauro Agnoletti, professor at the University of Florence, holding the UNESCO Chair “Agricultural Heritage Landscapes”, Ernesto Di Renzo, professor of Anthropology of Taste and Anthropology of Cultural and Gastronomic Heritage at the Tor Vergata University in Rome, and Nicola Martinelli, professor of Urban Planning at the Polytechnic in Bari and member of the Superior Council of Cultural and Landscape Heritage at the Ministry of Culture. According to the Urban Vineyards Association study, urban vineyards range in size from very small (less than 100 square meters) to very large, such as Viña Peñalolen, which covers 18 hectares in Santiago, Chile. Urban vineyards traditionally grow on the ground; however, it is not uncommon to find vines on rooftops or set vertically on walls or even located inside hotels, train stations and airports. In addition to the 157 urban vineyards, 4 urban wine regions have been identified as having a very high concentration of vineyards, in the unexpected Chinese city of Shanghai.

Urban vineyards, the academics pointed out, are islands of biodiversity and urban regeneration, representing a stronghold of greenery and nature benefitting local communities. They bring landscape value, and are custodians of traditions, native varieties and historical places, as well as being socially inclusive, such as the vineyards in London, Barcelona and Cleveland that include people with disabilities.

“Urban vineyards also represent a great job opportunity for young people”, Sandro Camilli, AIS President said, emphasizing that “it is essential to introduce specific activities in schools to promote our excellent products such as wine and oil, which are the cornerstones of our agri-food and our economy”. Camilli added, “the promotion of wine culture and tradition should become a subject of study in schools at all levels”.

Professor Mauro Agnoletti at the University of Florence focused on changes in the agricultural landscape of Florence from the 19th century to today. He observed that although uncontrolled overbuilding (in Italian, “cementificazione”) is advancing throughout Italy, the green areas around the cities are resisting, and urbanization in Florence has been prevented from extending to the hill areas, thanks to the owners of the farms who will not give in to building speculation. The professor also noted that “the value of the agricultural landscape constitutes an added value that cannot be reproduced by competition, and therefore ensures a competitive advantage”. Urban vineyards, according to Professor Ernesto Di Renzo at the Tor Vergata University in Rome, “are a trending phenomenon, and should be considered not only from the perspective of urban regeneration, as they have proved to be especially useful in capturing carbon dioxide, but also as a reality that offer many other opportunities. For instance, they have a strong tourist attraction value. Moreover, in this perspective, the project "Roma Regina Vinorum" which is being carried forward with the patronage of the Municipality of Rome, proposes planting new vineyards using historical maps, cad astral maps, especially in situations where these areas are still available to the State Property of the Municipality of Rome. Therefore”, Di Renzo concluded, “it is a heritage operation, as well as one that looks to a a new tourist image of the city”.

Professor Nicola Martinelli, at the University of Bari, explained the situation of urban vineyards in Puglia. The Regional Landscape Plan, a “city-countryside pact”, has been established and has been very useful in improving the municipal planning of cities in the Region, “seeking forms of coexistence between city and countryside, not dividing, but attempting to integrate them. The Municipality of San Severo”, Martinelli emphasized, “is one of the most successful examples and has been able to enhance the agricultural areas also thanks to the dynamism and involvement of the many wine companies in the municipal territory”.

At the end of the round table discussion, Giuseppe Baldassarre of the AIS Scientific Technical Committee, and Domenico Zonin, president of Zonin1821, presented the 2024 scholarship awards to the following schools: Istituto Alberghiero Mediterraneo in Pulsano; IIS Basile-Caramia-Gigante in Locorotondo; IIS San Benedetto in Cassino (Tourist Reception and Hotel Management), and the State Professional Institute for Food and Wine Services and Hotel Hospitality (IPSEOA) Gagliardi-De Filippis-Prestia of Vibo Valentia. The new edition of the scholarship guidelines on the theme of urban vineyards were also illustrated. The Italian Sommelier Association expressed special thanks to the company Zonin1821, as it was the first company to choose to support the 2025 edition of “National Wine Culture Day”, making available its spaces and know-how to develop the projects created by the schools involved .

Copyright © 2000/2025