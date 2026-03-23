Us duties on wine in 2025 had a value of 492.2 million dollars

Exports are falling among the world main wine-producing countries, from Italy to France and Spain, fueling concerns about an uncertain future already burdened by well-known factors such as climate change and declining consumption, and highlighting the need to diversify a market in which the United States currently remains irreplaceable. The wine sector went through a decidedly difficult year in 2025, also affected by the “shock” of tariffs. But how much did the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and applied to wine as well, actually generate economically for the United States? Overall, in 2025, U.S. wine tariffs amounted to 492.2 million dollars, a figure that, after Europe became involved (with April 2nd, 2025 U.S. announcement of tariffs for the Old Continent), is much higher than in previous years: 81.8 million dollars in 2024, 78.7 million in 2023, 95.3 million in 2022, and 134.6 million dollars in 2021, the last “triple-digit” year (closing a three-year period during Trump first presidency when 25% tariffs applied to wines from France, Spain, Germany, and the UK, but not to Italian wines, ed). This trend was documented by the American Association of Wine Economists (Aawe), mentioning data from the U.S. Bureau of Census, USA Trade Online.

These figures raise an important question, especially in light of the Supreme Court ruling that the U.S. tariffs were unlawful: “since it is unclear who ultimately bore the cost along the supply chain, who should now be refunded: producers, importers, distributors, retailers, or consumers?”, the Aawe asks. The refund scenario (estimated at around 130 billion dollars in total) appears extremely complex, and predicting how it will conclude is far from straightforward.

Italian wine sector is, of course, a closely interested observer, considering that despite the tariffs, the United States remains by far the leading market for wines from Italy, generating in 2025 a value of 1.75 billion euros (-9.1% compared to 2024) for 339.5 million liters (-6.2% compared to 2024), according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews.

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