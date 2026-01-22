Wine and auctions, a new Italian player of international calling, “Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction”

If the wine market, in general, is struggling, the desire of collectors to acquire rare and precious bottles remains strong. And by bringing together two well-established experiences, a new player emerges in the fine wine auction scene, i.e. “Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction”, a new Italian hub for fine wine and spirits auctions with an international vocation, the result of the collaboration between Raimondo Romani, owner of the first Italian auction house specialized in wine (G&R Wine Auction), founded in Rome and present in Hong Kong since 2011, and Bertolami Fine Art, which this year was once again included by art market analysts among the most important Italian auction houses.

“Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction was created to respond to changes in the fine wine market which emerged after the pandemic and intensified with the new U.S. presidency, which halted, if not reversed, the globalization process which began in the 1990s and seemed destined to lead to a standardization of prices and demand for fine wine & spirits across different markets. Today, however, increasingly diverse trends are recorded which significantly impact demand and, consequently, prices, not only based on wine type or label but also depending on vintages and formats”, explains a note. In its first quarter of activity, October-December 2025, thanks to tailoring its offerings to specific market trends and corresponding demand, Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction, with two sales in Hong Kong and one in Rome, “maximized auction prices collecting over 750,000 euros”.

Some lots recorded significant increases in auction prices. In Hong Kong, for example, Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction highlights a +209% increase for a bottle of Barbaresco Riserva Asili 1967 by Bruno Giacosa (1,100 euros auction price), +155% for 3 bottles of Barolo 1971 by Giuseppe Mascarello (778 euros), +86% for 3 bottles of Barolo Riserva Granbussia 1995 by Aldo Conterno (723 euros), +45% for 2 bottles of Barolo Monfortino 1964 by Giacomo Conterno (2,200 euros), and +44% for 3 bottles of Barolo Tre Tine 2010 by Giuseppe Rinaldi (880 euros). Meanwhile, in Rome, standout results include +136% for a bottle of Richebourg Henri Jayer 1985 (16,250 euros), +88% for a bottle of Musigny Roumier 1999 (7,500 euros), +67% for 3 bottles of Masseto 2015, and +38% for a bottle of Whisky Gran Reserva 18 YO Single Malt Macallan 1979 (4,500 euros).

“Just to give a rough indication, bearing in mind that the market in the age of social media is constantly and rapidly evolving, on the one hand - underlines Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction - we have seen renewed interest in Asia for Italian single-varietal fine wines, led by Nebbiolo, thanks to growing enthusiasm among Millennials and even Asiatic Gen Z consumers. On the other hand, in the West, where the market is still dominated by Boomers and Gen X, demand remains strong for great French wines and Supertuscans, which, in Asia, generally have more competitive prices than those currently seen in France and Italy. There is also greater interest in large formats in Europe compared to Asia”. Furthermore, Romani & Bertolami Fine Auction explains, “looking at individual vintages of Italian wines, for example, the 1997 vintage is more appreciated in Europe, while in Asia, the 2000 vintage attracts more interest”.

“In short: we have moved from globalization to the “geopardization” of the market, a major and, I would say, unimaginable change just a few years ago. But, as we have seen, if managed well, it can bring great opportunities”, comments Raimondo Romani. Meanwhile, on January 27th, in Rome (Palazzo Caetani Lovatelli), there will be an open day for evaluations of lots for upcoming auctions (info@rbfineauction.eu).

