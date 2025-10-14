Wine and motors: Antinori and Maserati, two leading Made in Italy brands, continue their partnership

The partnership of two top Made in Italy brands, Marchesi Antinori, wine and Maserati, automobiles has literally come a long way. The excellent co-branding initiative began in 2019, and since then has developed unique models in the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program. In 2024, for example, it created the GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello, inspired by one of Antinori's most acclaimed wines. Now it has created the Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato, another custom-built car dedicated to the celebrated wine produced at the Guado al Tasso Estate in Bolgheri. It is a special edition of the Maserati SUV, as a note explained, “its stylistic details bring to mind a place on the Tuscan coast, Bolgheri, where the wind dances between the rows of vines, and time is measured in scents, light, and silence. is exactly where Il Bruciato was created in 2002 pairing a wine that has a decisive and harmonious character, ready to share the spirit of the Maserati Grecale SUV”.

Giovanni Perosino, Maserati Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, said, “the Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato is the product of an exclusive project that revolves around the essence of Maserati as the epitome of Italian luxury worldwide. This creation is for a select few, almost tailor-made, inspired by tradition, innovation, and 100% Italian craftsmanship. It embodies the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, thanks to which our customers are able to create the car of their dreams - unique examples that combine unmistakable design, extraordinary performance, premium materials, and the exceptional and sophisticated creativity. Maserati is rooted in the spirit of grand touring, and this special version of the Grecale is a tribute to the Italian savoir vivre, where every curve tells a story and every journey becomes an experience”.

“Il Bruciato was first produced in 2002, which was a complicated year, distinguished by challenges and rain. In that complicated year, however, a modern and accessible wine was created that invited people to come closer and experience an excellent wine. Just like an exceptional car, what matters is not only technical perfection, but the ability to make the ordinary extraordinary, combining identity, elegance, and pleasure. The Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato is a tribute to this essence and to the land of Bolgheri”, Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchesi Antinori, emphasized.

“The body color and the design are inspired by nature and the grape harvest season. The name of the body color is Alchimia Scarlatta, bringing to mind the intense red of the wine flowing in a glass, taking on a thousand different hues and shimmering depending on how the light hits it. An extremely special pigment called Chromaflair was used to create this exclusive shade, producing a very distinct color variation. The paint has a burgundy base with two sides, one is coppery gold and the other is dark raspberry, creating a deep nuance, so that, looking at the car from different perspectives, it almost seems to be of different hues”, the statement concluded.

Copyright © 2000/2025