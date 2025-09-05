Wine consumed out of home is “worth” the triple of that drunk “at home”. Statista figures

Making precise predictions and estimates of something as complex as the wine world market is very difficult, if not impossible, mainly in a historical phase like this, which is marked by many factors destabilizing international trade which are inserted on ongoing structural changes in many areas of the world considering consumption, among health obsession, demographic change, and so on. Yet, having a rough framework that outlines the context in which the wine market operates can be useful. As Statista does periodically, one of the major statistical research portals in the world, which, from a recent update of mid Summer, analyzed by WineNews, signals how, in 2024, consumption market of world wine, among out of home and domestic consumption, moved 332.92 billion dollars with a drop, since 2018, by about 10 billion dollars, which occurred, however, in an irregular way, rather than in a constant way. In the same way, forecasts say that by 2030, wine turnover should grow by 33.9 billion dollars. And, effectively, a small signal in this sense should arrive from this 2025 which is proceeding towards the end with the turnover which should touch 336.6 billion dollars for an overall volume of 23.69 million liters.

From Statista reading, the enormous disproportion between the value generated by domestic consumption, and that in coffee shops, restaurants, wine shops, and so on. Regarding the quantity, the volume of wine consumed at home, according to Statista is 18.43 billion liters at a world level, almost 78% of the total, but it generates few more than half of the value (53%) at 180.9 billion dollars. While out of home consumption with “just” 5.26 billion liters, 22% of total consumption, moves 155.7 billion dollars, 47% of wine world turnover considering consumption. It’s like saying that every liter of wine consumed at home generates 9.8 dollars, while one enjoyed in restaurants, wine bars, and wine shops around the world is worth 29 dollars, three times as much.

Figures and statistics which, as always, when dealing with “macro” data, should be taken for what they are , as a broad overview rather than a detailed analysis. Especially in a sector like wine, made up of thousands upon thousands of different producers around the world, with products varying widely in price and type, and reaching vastly different markets.

