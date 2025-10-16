WineNews wins the 18th “Collio Award” for “best digital storytelling” in the region

Describing the great wine regions, giving voice to their beauty through images, their history and culture, with curiosity and research, with cuisine and, of course, with the wine producers who are the guardians of these territories and who give them soul, resources, vision, and energy. This is what we always do in our daily work. And this is what we did in Collio, one of Italy’s most important white wine enclaves, where the vineyards are the producers’ “home gardens”, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, which is also the borderland between Italy and Slovenia, where there is a strong historical bond that is also reflected in wine production, with our video story, which earned WineNews the award for “best digital storytelling” at the “Premio Collio”, promoted by the Consorzio Tutela Vini Collio, in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Animal Sciences of the University of Udine, Mib Trieste School of Management, and Arga Friuli Venezia Giulia, and dedicated to the memory of Count Sigismondo Douglas Attems di Petzenstein, a historical figure in Collio viticulture and the first president of the Consortium.

The award will be presented to WineNews editor Alessandro Regoli, along with awards in other categories (best bachelor's or master's thesis, best PhD research, best popular journalism article published in Italian newspapers, and best popular journalism article published in foreign newspapers) on October 26 in Cormòns, in the heart of the region, at “Collio Evolution” (October 25-27), an event organized by the Consorzio Vini Collio, led by president Luca Raccaro and director Lavinia Zamaro, and dedicated to Friulano, the symbolic grape variety of the appellation, presented by over 50 wineries, with tastings, meetings with producers, a walk-around tasting, and opportunities to immerse oneself in the authentic landscape and culture of Collio.

WineNews is a daily online news agency covering the world of wine and food (with over 20 contributors), directed by journalist Alessandro Regoli and founded with his wife Irene Chiari in 1999, based on previous experience in wine and food (since 1985). In 2024, WineNews connected Italian wine and food protagonists with 1,864,168 million users worldwide, with 5,875,930 views and 2,891,437 sessions. The digital “ecosystem” of wine and food news at www.winenews.it, online since 2000, consists of a web TV channel, the daily newsletter La Prima di WineNews and the weekly English-language Italian Weekly WineNews, tasting notes and wine reviews, the monthly newsletter I Quaderni di WineNews and the weekly newsletter I Vini di Winenews, and a social media “universe” (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn), with over 165,000 followers.

